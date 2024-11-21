TAG Heuer’s new Monaco pays a unique tribute to... Vegas, baby!

It’s the watch made world-famous when Steve McQueen strapped one to his wrist while starring in the 1971 film, Le Mans, and has become a favourite of collectors and watch lovers ever since.

The TAG Heuer Monaco and its iconic ‘cushion’ case, crown on the left side and distinctively designed and coloured dial has been a powerhouse for the Swiss brand since it debuted in 1969.

Its various iterations down the years have generally been thematically connected to motorsport, just as Jack Heuer’s Carrera model was in the early 1960s, but the new TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph is something of a departure.

A horological tribute to the city of Las Vegas, the new Monaco creates an instant double-take thanks to its vibrant pink skeleton dial inside a lightweight 39mm titanium case finished in a slinky black DLC coating.

Stand-out pink accents on the 3 and 9 o’clock counters and hands, as well as on the chronograph seconds hand, are designed to reflect the energy-charged atmosphere of Las Vegas and its iconic city lights.