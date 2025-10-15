Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer has unveiled a limited-edition timepiece celebrating the 75th anniversary of Formula 1, underscoring its long-standing connection with motorsport. The new Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Extreme Sport | F1 75th Anniversary Limited Edition will be restricted to just 75 individually numbered pieces, each engraved with a year representing one of Formula 1’s world championship seasons between 1950 and 2024.

The release continues TAG Heuer’s tradition of linking horological innovation with racing heritage. Since the original Carrera model debuted in 1963, inspired by Mexico’s Carrera Panamericana road race, the collection has symbolised precision and endurance on and off the track. The brand’s historical ties to motorsport deepened in the 1970s when Jack Heuer partnered with Ferrari, developing advanced timing systems that supported the team’s championship wins in 1975.

1

This new edition reflects both the brand’s modern technological approach and its legacy as Formula 1’s official timekeeper. Each watch features a 44mm sandblasted titanium case, complemented by an 18-carat yellow gold fixed bezel and black DLC-coated crown and pushers. A black rubber strap and matching titanium buckle add a sport-focused finish suited to the Carrera’s racing lineage.

The open-worked dial exposes the in-house Calibre TH20-09 Tourbillon movement, which offers a 65-hour power reserve, a column wheel and a vertical clutch. A checkered-flag motif and transparent sapphire caseback reveal the intricate mechanics, framed by a golden Victory Wreath – a symbol of Formula 1 triumphs.

2

Design elements such as the Formula 1 logo at 12 o’clock and the “F1 75” insignia on the bezel and caseback link the watch directly to the championship’s milestone anniversary. Yellow gold accents across the chronograph hands and sub-dials enhance contrast and legibility, echoing the high-visibility instrumentation of racing cockpits.

Each piece is presented in a commemorative black box bearing the official F1 75 branding.

Celebrating 165 years of watchmaking, TAG Heuer says the new Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon represents the culmination of decades of innovation at the intersection of motorsport and horology – an enduring tribute to both Formula 1 champions and the pursuit of precision.