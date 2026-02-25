TAG Heuer has unveiled a Formula 1-themed version of its Connected Calibre E5 smartwatch, combining race-specific digital features with a titanium case and motorsport-inspired detailing.

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45mm x Formula 1 edition follows the brand’s return as Official Timekeeper of Formula 1, a role it previously held between 1992 and 2003. The new model builds on TAG Heuer’s broader involvement in the sport, which spans partnerships with teams including Ferrari, McLaren and, more recently, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

Central to the watch is a dedicated “Race Track” face that changes automatically across the 24-race Formula 1 season. Each Grand Prix is represented by its national flag, circuit outline and race name, with a moving indicator marking the passing seconds around the track layout. Additional digital faces have been redesigned to align with the Formula 1 edition.

An integrated Formula 1 app, accessible directly from the watch menu, provides the season calendar, weekend schedules, results and current driver and constructor standings. The system also delivers notifications and widgets tied to each race weekend session, from practice through to the Grand Prix.

3

The 45mm case is made from Grade 2 titanium with a black DLC coating. The touchscreen bezel references the stages of a race weekend, while red accents and Formula 1 branding appear on the caseback. Two straps are included: a leather-and-rubber combination with red stitching, and a stretch textile band intended for sport and sleep tracking.

Powered by the Calibre E5 platform, the smartwatch runs TAG Heuer’s proprietary operating system and includes health and fitness tracking functions such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking and dual-band GPS.

The model will be offered via TAG Heuer’s website with a limited early access sales window ahead of its broader release.