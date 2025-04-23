Revealed at Auto Shanghai 2025 , the new Mazda EZ-60 is the brand’s second electric SUV after the ill-fated MX-30 that was cut from Australia in 2023. Like the recently revealed EZ-6 sedan , the EZ-60 will also be available as a plug-in hybrid range extender hybrid with over 1300km of driving range.

Rivalling the Tesla Model Y as an EV and BYD Sealion 6 as a PHEV, the Mazda EZ-60 sits on

Changan’s ‘EPA’ rear-wheel drive platform and is related to the Deepal S07 that’s already sold in

Australia. The EZ-60 is yet to be confirmed for any markets outside of China, though like the 6e

sedan, it’s expected to be sold in at least Europe.

According to Chinese media, the electric EZ-60 has either 56.1kWh or 68.8kWh LFP batteries with

up to 600km of range (CLTC), while a long-range version with a larger 80kWh battery will also be

available eventually.

The range extender uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 160kW rear electric motor and an electric

range of up to 200km on the Chinese cycle.

Measuring 4850mm long, 1935mm wide and 1,620mm tall, the EZ-60 fits in dimensionally

between the current CX-60 and CX-80 in the Mazda global SUV line-up, and is slightly larger but

narrower and lower than a Model Y.

According to Mazda, the EZ-60 features a 50:50 front/rear weight distribution, strut suspension at

the front and multi-link suspension at the rear, and electronically controlled dampers.

The EZ-60 sports sharp styling with angular lines and a luxurious and futuristic interior dominated

by central and mirror screens. Inside, the EZ-60 features a 26.45-inch 5K display for its

infotainment system and passenger screen, and a head-up display.

It’s available with a 23-speaker sound system with speakers in the front headrests that allow the

driver and front passenger to listen to different music, and digital side mirrors that show a live

camera feed to interior screens to enhance efficiency.

Mazda Australia is yet to announce any local plans for the EZ-60, but it’s likely to be at least under

consideration for our market.