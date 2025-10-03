According to figures released by both the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI) and the Electric Vehicle Council, 106,891 new vehicle registrations were recorded in September 2025, marking an increase of 7.0 per cent on September 2024. It’s the second highest September on record after 2023’s 110,702 registrations result.

In total, 938,959 new vehicles have been registered in Australia to the end of September, which is up 0.3 per cent on this time in 2024.

Toyota was the biggest-selling brand in September 2025 with 18,318 registrations recorded, including the HiLux ute’s pole position with 5047 registrations, ahead of second-placed Ford’s 8300 units and 4867 Rangers.

The Tesla Model Y was placed third at 3927 registrations, its best result since March 2024, while other noteworthy Chinese-built automotive results include the Chery Tiggo 4 on 2048 and the BYD Sealion 7 on 1887.

Chinese-built cars formed six of the top 20 registrations results in September 2025, and China is now the second-largest country of origin for new Australian vehicle registrations. Chinese production also accounts for 77.5 per cent of all electric vehicle registrations so far in 2025.

In total, electric vehicles represented 11.3 per cent of new car registrations in September 2025, which is behind hybrids (14.5 per cent) but ahead of plug-in hybrids (4.2 per cent).

Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries chief executive Tony Weber said the results showed encouraging signs from a low base for EV uptake, but further action is required to accelerate the transition.

“There is no shortage of battery electric vehicles on the market in Australia. With more than 100 BEVs and more than 50 PHEVs available, manufacturers have worked hard to provide Australians with high-quality electric vehicles. What is needed now is a stronger focus on encouraging demand, in particular public recharging infrastructure,” Mr Weber said.

Top 10 best-selling cars in Australia, September 2025:

Car September 2025 Sales September 2024 Sales % difference 1. Toyota Hilux 5,047 4,313 17.0% 2. Ford Ranger 4,867 4,485 8.5% 3. Tesla Model Y 3,927 1,498 162.1% 4. Ford Everest 2,558 2,902 -11.9% 5. Toyota RAV4 2,554 5,182 -50.7% 6. Toyota LandCruiser 2,101 2,164 -2.9% 7. Chery Tiggo 4 2,048 0 (New model) 8. Isuzu D-Max 2,989 2,612 14.4% 9. BYD Sealion 7 1,887 0 (New model) 10. Toyota Prado 1,881 1,125 67.2%

Top 10 best-selling brands in Australia, September 2025:

Car September 2025 sales September 2024 sales % difference 1. Toyota 18,318 18,110 1.1% 2. Ford 8,300 8,303 -0.04% 3. Kia 7,330 7,650 -4.2% 4. Mazda 7,034 8,201 -14.2% 5. Hyundai 6,501 5,633 15.4% 6. BYD 5,084 1,826 178.4% 7. GWM 4,945 3,802 30.1% 8. Mitsubishi 4,737 6,130 -22.7% 9. Tesla 4,663 2,649 76.0% 10. MG 4,011 3,841 4.4%

State/Territory sales, September 2025: