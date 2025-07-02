Century Batteries has named charity ARSF as the offical charity partner for the 2025 Ipswich Super 440 in August. As naming rights sponsor, Century Batteries will use the event to highlight the ARSF’s work in reducing road trauma through education, advocacy and national initiatives like Fatality Free Friday and Rural Road Safety Month.

According to Century Batteries, the partnership reflects its long-standing focus on road safety and community impact, and offers a timely platform to raise awareness among drivers, fans and the broader automotive trade.

“With road safety a shared responsibility across every part of the automotive ecosystem, the charity partnership is a small but powerful step in highlighting the role we all play – from the workshop floor to the driver’s seat.” Said the company in a statement.

Andrew Bottoms, Marketing Manager Australia and New Zealand at Century Batteries, said the Supercars event presented an important opportunity to bring attention to the Foundation’s work.

“The Foundation’s work in fighting to reduce road trauma and driving awareness around safer driving behaviours is vital – especially at a time when regional communities and road users continue to be overrepresented in national statistics” he said.

“Whether it’s through regular maintenance, battery checks or honest conversations with customers, these everyday interactions can make a real difference, and our work with ARSF is a chance to support a vital cause while reinforcing the important role our industry plays in keeping Australians safe on the road.”

The Ipswich 440 is taking place from August 8-10 for the first time since 2019 at Queensland Raceway, and is the eighth round in the 2025 Supercars championship.

The Century Batteries Ipswich Super 440 at Queensland Raceway in Willowbank, QLD will run from Friday August 8 to Sunday August 10.