Australia’s road toll keeps rising – and car nuts are bearing the burden

I feel like I need an apology from someone. I’m not sure who, but someone. About 15 or 20 years ago, the road toll in Australia remained stubbornly static. It was someone’s job to get it down, and they weren’t doing it. Even as the world’s automotive engineers innovated to make cars safer, the same amount of people were sadly dying on Australian roads. After yet another head-scratching, taxpayer-funded ideas session, it was seemingly decided that ‘hoons’ were to blame, and a type of war was declared. In NSW, generating worldwide interest was the 2007 ‘pinkie’ campaign from the then Roads and Traffic Authority. A series of high-profile advertisements depicted members of the public wagging a pinkie finger at people engaging in ‘hoon’ behaviour. 5 In 2008, Victorian Police took things a step further, dressing in literal camouflage and hiding in the bushes with speed cameras by the beautiful Black Spur road east of Melbourne, targeting ‘hoons’. Expending god knows how much time, energy and money policing, with militaristic zeal, what is fundamentally a quiet country road.

Of course, it was perfect material for programs like A Current Affair and Today Tonight which joined in on loudly vilifying what would have represented a tiny percentage of miscreants within the overall population. The war continued and in 2011, stern-faced leaders of Victoria Police introduced the state’s new “Anti-Hoon” legislation, giving them the power to impound or immobilise a vehicle for up to 90 days, or even confiscate it permanently. “Hooning” included drag racing, speeding or “creating unnecessary disturbances.” Other states followed. Queensland even has a hotline for dobbing drivers in – “13-HOON”. 5 Yet sadly, 15 or 20 years later, despite the outsized focus on ‘hoons’ the road toll remains stubbornly static once again.

As I write this just before Christmas 2024, the year is shaping up as a shocker for the Australian road toll – despite cars that are safer than ever (1,300 people died on Australian roads in 2024, up from 1,258 in 2023 – Ed). It’s the Australian car enthusiast who has been left with a bill of sorts. I’ve no doubt that there’s been a cultural shift that’s prevented many a red-light drag race, but caught up in the failed war on ‘hoons’ – like a dolphin in a dragnet – has been the responsible, law-abiding, tax-paying car enthusiast who just loves going for a spin in their performance car on a quiet country road. Me and most likely you, in other words. 5 Once, anybody could appreciate a nice sports car – someone’s pride and joy. Now, such a car could equally advertise you as some devilish ‘hoon’, destined to head to an industrial estate later that same night, someone who enjoyed pulling the wings off flies as a child.

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve no pity for the cretinous few who continue to tear down suburban streets like they’re on the front straight of Albert Park. But I resent the looks I get, and the feeling I have, when I’m driving a busy street in a sporty car. It’s made all the more worse that 15 or 20 years later, the head-scratching continues. 5 In Victoria, the solution to a stubborn road toll seems to be lowering speed limits. Rural roads that were previously 100km/h are now 80km/h. And if you’re a local, do 25km/h over – on a road you’ve probably been driving every day for 10 years – and you lose your licence for three months. Punitive.