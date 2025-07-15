Sixty-five per cent of Australians would buy their current car brand and model again, according to a survey of 1000 people by financial comparison platform Money.com.au.

Toyota topped the list, making up 19.2 per cent of satisfied owners, followed by Mazda (12.8 per cent) and Hyundai (11.4 per cent) – both of which punched above their weight relative to their market share.



Money’s Finance Expert, Sean Callery, says most Australians are effectively becoming repeat customers when it comes to their car brand. “Cars are one of the biggest household expenses, especially when purchased through finance and paid off with interest over several years. That nearly two-thirds of Australians would buy the same car again shows strong confidence in the value and reliability of their vehicle,” he said.



“Aussies want cars that won’t let them down or cost a fortune to run. That’s why brands

generally known for value and reliability like Toyota and Mazda are coming out on top.

“These brands already hold a large share of the Australian market and the data shows that’s unlikely

to change any time soon as drivers aren’t just buying them, they’re likely to stay loyal to

them.”

Other findings from the survey included that car satisfaction was highest among Baby Boomers (75 per cent) and then Gen X (64 per cent), while younger generations were slightly less satisfied, with 61 per cent of Millennials and 53 per cent of Gen Z agreeing they would stick with the brand they currently own.



More than a quarter of Aussies (26 per cent) regret their car choice, with the top reasons being that it doesn’t suit their needs (11 per cent), it’s too expensive to maintain (8 per cent) or that they overpaid for their vehicle (7 per cent). Interestingly, the site said that around 8 per cent of Aussies surveyed said they don’t own a car.

Key findings