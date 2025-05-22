A new survey from Money.com.au has uncovered that one in three Australians (33 per cent) experienced a minor driving mishap in the past year – most commonly in car parks or confined areas.

The findings highlight both generational differences and common scenarios where motorists tend to slip up behind the wheel.

Topping the list of mishap-prone groups were Gen Z drivers, with a striking 60 per cent admitting to a minor incident. This figure significantly surpasses the rate among Millennials (41 per cent), Gen X (30 per cent), and Baby Boomers (19 per cent), suggesting that driving experience is a key factor in avoiding everyday driving errors.

Among the most frequently reported blunders were scraping or scratching the car against a pole, wall or kerb (13 per cent), accidentally dinging a door against an object while opening it (8 per cent), and bumping into another vehicle in a car park or elsewhere (6 per cent).

Additionally, 5 per cent of drivers confessed to hitting a boom gate in a shopping centre or parking facility, while another 5 per cent admitted to forgetting to engage the handbrake properly, resulting in their car rolling slightly.

Sean Callery, Finance Expert at Money.com.au, notes that many of these minor incidents are often not worth claiming through car insurance due to cost considerations.

“Often, the cost of repairing a scratch or dent is comparable to or less than the insurance excess,” Callery explains. “Plus, lodging a claim can lead to increased premiums and potentially affect your no-claims bonus, so many drivers prefer to cover minor repairs out of pocket.”

Despite the number of incidents, the survey offers a silver lining – 67 per cent of Australians reported no driving mishaps in the past year. Notably, older generations such as Baby Boomers and Gen X were the most accident-free, further underscoring the role of driving experience in preventing common blunders.

The findings serve as a reminder for all drivers, especially younger ones, to stay vigilant in tight spaces and consider the long-term costs of even seemingly minor accidents.