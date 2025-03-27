Aussie states differ on car-buying priorities - with one surprising stat

According to insurance experts iSelect, the car-buying priorities of Australians differ between states and territories as discovered in a 3,000-person survey it conducted across the country.

While price, reliability and safety were, unsurprisingly, the main priorities across all parts of Australia when assessing a new car, there was also a surprising finding: a vehicle’s carbon emissions was rated lower than its colour as purchase consideration.

The importance of the car’s colour rated second-last for most states, aside from Tasmania where it was the last priority.

3

Location also shifted other priorities - in the ACT, reliability ranked higher in importance than price. Tasmania was the only state to rank low emissions in its top 10 factors, while Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT placed warranty and service plans lower in priority than the national average, preferring to focus on exterior style and design.