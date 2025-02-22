What you really need to know when buying a car

I had a school friend who went to university and became a vet because his parents insisted. But instead of a long and fulfilling career, what ensued was an expensive five years of study followed by a few months of miserable employment before Tom decided tree surgery was actually his calling. It’s not that veterinary practice is a bad job, but it is fair to say that committing to something as important as an education and career should probably come down to the individual’s preferences, with only a minimal reliance on the opinions of others. It’s the same for most big decisions. All the real estate agents in Australia might claim that Berias Road, Werribee is the next Bitcoin of property, but you’d probably think twice about putting in a bid for your first bricks and mortar when you found out it’s downwind of Australia’s largest sewage treatment plant. 4 It seems fairly obvious that big decisions should be yours, and yet it’s astonishing how many people buy cars according to what other people think and want. I don’t want to put too fine a point on it, but buying a car based on how easy it will be to sell down the line is stupid.

I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve recommended a Skoda, Genesis, Cupra or Volvo, to name a few, and, despite the vehicle ticking virtually all the prospective buyer’s boxes, they mutter something about resale and immediately buy a Toyota. Buying a car based on what other people want is rather like asking your friends and family to chose who you marry with a vote, rather than shacking up with the person that makes your heart feel as though it’s been aced over the net by Kyrgios. Also, consider this: Australians keep their cars for an average of more than 11 years, so if you’re buying a car based on who will want it, you’ll need to be an auto market Nostradamus to make an educated guess. 4 Eleven years ago, the best-selling car was a small hatchback and today it’s a one-tonne dual-cab ute. So, I’m sorry, I don’t believe you if you claim you know what the average Australian will be buying in 2035.

The exception to this is shopping for electric cars, in which case you’d be forgiven for worrying about the next buyer eight years down the line when the battery warranty has expired and the $30,000 lithium-ion brick holds as much charge as a four-pack of Duracell AAA. But for virtually anything else, my advice is this – buy the car you want, not the one you think a majority of people will want in a few years’ time. You might even choose a future classic. A colour that seems a little esoteric today could be the sought-after hero tone when you come to sell it. The same applies to a level of specification or drivetrain, or even an entire model that sold poorly when new but becomes a must-have unicorn thanks to its rarity. 4 If, a few years back, you bought an automatic Porsche 911 because ‘it’d be easier to move on when the time came’ you’ll be kicking yourself with your withered left leg. BMW’s E46 M3 CSL was a tricky sale due to the lack of air-conditioning and its SMG gearbox, while people said the Dino wasn’t a proper Ferrari. Don’t listen to these kind of people.