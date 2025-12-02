Chinese EV newbie to Australian shores XPeng has announced three new models for our market in 2026.

Celebrating 2000+ sales here in 2025, XPeng, the new arrivals will begin with the updated G6 due in the first quarter. The G9 electric people mover will launch mid-year, while the G9L large SUV will land by year’s end.

Updated G6: late Q1 2026

The G6 mid-size electric SUV is the first – and only – XPeng product available in Australia and its mid-life update is launching at the end of the first quarter of 2026. The revised model will feature refreshed exterior styling including new front and rear lighting units, and new alloy wheels.

Inside the updated G6, the touchscreen grows from 14.9-inches to 15.6-inches in size, while there is also a redesigned dashboard with new ambient lighting and new higher-quality materials.

The G6 Standard Range’s battery has grown from 66kWh to 68.5kWh, increasing its WLTP range from 435km to 470km. The G6 Long Range, however, is now fitted with a smaller battery in European markets. Its former 87.5kWh battery is now 80.8kWh, which has resulted in a 525km WLTP driving range rating (down from 570km) though at least power has increased from 210kW to 218kW.

A new Performance model has been added making 358kW/660Nm outputs and using the same 80.8kWh battery as the Long Range for a 510km WLTP rating. It hits 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds. Australian models and pricing is yet to be revealed.

X9 people mover: mid-2026

The second model in XPeng’s Australian expansion, the X9 people carrier, will arrive in mid-2026. Pricing is yet to be announced, but the X9 is a large seven-seat fully electric MPV that uses an 800-volt architecture and depending on market, 94.8kWh LFP or 105kWh NMC battery options for up to 702km of range on the lenient CLTC cycle (WLTP figures are yet to be confirmed).

Inside the X9 is a broadly similar dashboard layout to the G6 with a large touchscreen, freestanding driver’s display and a lot of soft touch materials around. The X9 offers seating for up to seven, with electrically adjustable captain’s chairs in the second row.

While features and specifications are yet to be announced, available features on the X9 include “zero gravity” front seats with 16-point massaging, auto-retracting second- and third-row seats, a 21.4-inch rear passenger screen and a 23-speaker Xopera sound system.

G9L: late 2026

The final piece of XPeng’s 2026 puzzle will be the G9L large SUV, which will arrive in the final quarter of 2026. Measuring just under 5.0 metres long, the G9L will compete with cars such as the Toyota Kluger but is fully-electric.

Using the same 800-volt architecture as the X9, the G9L will offer a range of up to 570km (WLTP) from its 89kWh battery that can be recharged at up to 300kW for a 10-80 per cent charge in a claimed 20 minutes. All-wheel drive models produce up to 408kW of power and can hit 100km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Features available on the G9L include air suspension, a 22-speaker Xopera sound system, external speakers to play music, soft-close doors, massaging front and rear seats and Nappa leather trim.

In addition to the three new models announced, XPeng’s local distributor also confirmed that XPeng has “two to three” new global models in development.

Australian pricing and specifications for the additions to the XPeng range will be confirmed in 2026.