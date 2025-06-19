The Subaru Crosstrek small SUV and Impreza hatchback twins have been updated with new safety features, with a $500 price rise also applied to all variants. The new features have earned the two models a five-star ANCAP rating, with both unrated for safety before the new update.

The update to the Crosstrek and Impreza centres around expanded functionality for the traffic sign recognition system, which can now read signs such as ‘stop’, ‘give way’ and ‘no entry’ – more range than most equivalent systems that read just speed limit signs.

The small Subaru twins have also been given a new evacuation glass breaking tool – essentially a small hammer – in the glovebox in preparation for ANCAP’s new submergence testing, or seeing how easy it is for occupants to escape an underwater vehicle.

The updated five-star ANCAP rating applies to MY25 versions of the Crosstrek and Impreza manufactured from April 2025 and vehicles built before that are still unrated.

The Crosstrek received an adult occupant protection rating of 83 per cent, a child occupant protection rating of 91 per cent, a vulnerable road user protection rating of 85 per cent and a safety assist rating of 73 per cent. The Impreza scored better for pedestrian head and lower leg protection, which ANCAP said was due to the difference in bonnet and front bumper designs.

Aside from features, the Crosstrek Hybrid has also gained a petrol particulate filter (PPF) to comply with Euro 6e emissions standards and its outputs have fallen from 110kW/196Nm to 100kW/182Nm. Its 6.5L/100km combined fuel consumption rating remains the same as before.

Subaru Impreza and Crosstrek pricing (plus on-road costs):

Impreza 2.0L $32,490 (+$500) Impreza 2.0R $35,990 (+$500) Impreza 2.0S $38,990 (+$500) Crosstrek 2.0L $35,990 (+$500) Crosstrek 2.0R $39,490 (+$500) Crosstrek 2.0S $42,490 (+$500) Crosstrek Hybrid L $39,590 (+$500) Crosstrek Hybrid S $46,090 (+$500)

The updated Subaru Impreza and Crosstrek are now in local Subaru dealerships.