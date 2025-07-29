As Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film fuels a fresh wave of global interest in motorsport, a key figure from F1’s storied past is making headlines of his own. Bernie Ecclestone – the man widely credited with transforming Formula 1 into a multibillion-dollar global empire – is now linked to a rare and striking piece of automotive history that’s going under the hammer: his 1934 Lagonda.

Listed on Catawiki, an online marketplace for collector-grade items, the auction offers not just a car but a direct connection to a towering F1 legacy. Ecclestone, who centralised F1’s TV rights, revolutionised its commercial structure, and ran the sport with unmatched authority for decades, owned the Lagonda from 1996 – during what many consider the height of his influence.

“Bernie didn’t choose cars casually. He chose symbols,” said Catawiki classic car expert Franco Vigorito. “This Lagonda is poised, powerful, and unmistakably British – just like him.”

One of only 261 chassis produced between 1932 and 1934, the car originally featured a saloon body but was reimagined in 1991 by respected coachbuilder Kevin Roskruge into the elegant and desirable T2 Tourer configuration. The result is a three-door, open-top design with flowing pre-war lines and a convertible roof – blending classic British luxury with sporting flair.

Powered by a 6-cylinder inline engine paired with a rare pre-select gearbox, the car promises both vintage charm and impressive drivability for its era. It’s far from a static museum piece; it’s a road-ready reminder of automotive artistry and motorsport history.

Estimated at €175,000 (A$310,300), the Lagonda is available exclusively via Catawiki from 25 July to 10 August – offering collectors the chance to own a car once driven by the man who reshaped Formula 1.