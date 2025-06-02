Classic car lovers, start your engines – an extraordinary automotive event is about to hit Brisbane. On the evening of June 12, Manheim Australia, in partnership with Tough Automotive, will host a Prestige & Classic Vehicle Auction that will present some absolute rare gems for collectors and enthusiasts.

Held at Tough Automotive’s Eagle Farm headquarters, this one-of-a-kind auction will bring together more than 30 rare and high-end vehicles, showcasing the very best of classic and exotic motoring history.

From the refined elegance of a 1961 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster to the raw thrill of a Lamborghini Murcielago LP460 Roadster, the line-up will appeal to aficionados with a taste for excellence.

In a move that reflects a new direction for the auction house, Manheim is taking its proven remarketing platform offsite. While traditionally hosting events at its own facilities, the auction house in this instance will deliver a simulcast auction – combining in-person bidding with real-time online participation. This hybrid approach ensures that enthusiasts across Australia and beyond can join the action, whether at Eagle Farm or from the comfort of home.

“Bringing our auction technology and expertise to specialty events like this creates a new level of excitement and accessibility,” said Wayne Oats, Head of Dealer at Manheim Australia. “It’s about helping vendors reach a wider audience while giving buyers a premium and seamless experience.”

Dan Torr, owner of Tough Automotive, echoed the enthusiasm: “Working with Manheim means we can connect with collectors across the country and around the world. It’s more than a sale – it’s a celebration of automotive craftsmanship.”

The roster of vehicles going under the hammer reads like a collector’s dream:

Six Ferraris, including a 348 TB, 360 Modena, and the legendary 275 GTS

Two McLarens, featuring the ferocious 750S Coupe

Two Porsches, including a 356 B Coupe and a 996-Series 911 GT3

Rare classics like a TVR Tuscan S Targa, a Range Rover CSK 2-Door, and Australian icons such as a 1970 Holden HT Monaro and a 1978 Ford Falcon XC Coupe

The full catalogue is now live, with more surprises likely to join in the lead-up.