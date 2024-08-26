New Toyota models coming: Prado, Tundra, GR Corolla auto, Camry and more

Balancing that out is a massive increase in standard equipment and the adoption of a more efficient eight-speed automatic, though power will continue to be supplied by a HiLux-spec 2.8-litre turbo diesel inline four with 150kW and 500Nm. ⬆️ Back to top MORE All Toyota LandCruiser Prado News & Reviews News 2025 Toyota Camry: Australian line-up confirmed for hybrid-only sedan The ninth-gen Toyota Camry will be offered in familiar Ascent, Ascent Sport and SL hybrid variants when it lands in Australia later this year, with price rises likely 13 May 2024 Camry Gearing up for a fourth-quarter 2024 launch is the latest evolution of the family car favourite, Toyota’s Camry. The ninth-generation model will arrive on our shores with a three-grade lineup, consisting of base Ascent, mid-spec Ascent Sport and the top-shelf SL – the SX grade of the outgoing generation has been deleted. Non-hybrid powertrains have also been cleaved off the Camry. As with the rest of the Aussie Toyota car and unibody SUV range, the Camry will be exclusively hybrid, with power coming from a 2.5-litre petrol engine and electric motor combo.

While it's not completely locked in, the Toyota Tundra is already creating a stir with punters, especially those looking for a rig that can tow 4500kg. Toyota is also taking the unconventional approach of leasing out the first 300 examples to customers rather than selling them outright, with those customers required to provide feedback to Toyota – essentially making them part of the pickup's test and evaluation programme. If all goes well, expect a more conventional sales debut sometime in 2025.

Review 2023 Toyota GR Corolla review: Tested on road and track Sorry Subaru WRX, the GR Corolla is the hero car for the next generation of WRC wannabes and ram raiders

GR Updates Around the end of 2024 Toyota will roll out a range of running updates to its GR family of performance cars, with the headline news being the arrival of the facelifted GR Corolla and GR Yaris. Beyond freshened-up cosmetics and a comprehensive interior restyle for the GR Yaris, these updates will also herald the introduction of an automatic transmission option for both cars – music to the ears of driving enthusiasts who'd rather not bother with a clutch. Power also gets bumped up for the Yaris, with an extra 24kW and 30Nm being squeezed from its 1.6-litre turbo three-pot. The GR Corolla also gets a 30Nm boost, generating a torque tally of 400Nm, though power remains at 221kW. A suspension retune also tones the GR Corolla's handling further.

Are there further changes coming for the top-selling midsize SUV? 2025 will mark the sixth year of the RAV4 being on sale in Australia, which is the traditional age of retirement for most unibody cars and SUVs, but so far there's no word about what's in store for the next generation RAV. Expect to start hearing more about that one either toward the end of this year or sometime in 2025.

Review 2024 Toyota bZ4X review: Australian first drive Big T's first EV is a conservative effort with a reasonable asking price

BZ4x Toyota's first all-electric model, the BZ4X electric SUV, finally made its Australian debut in 2024. Drive configurations include front- and all-wheel drive, and In the case of the former, there's a single big front-mounted motor providing motivation. But, where other brands use all-wheel drive as a welcome excuse to add a lot more power and speed, the AWD version of the BZ4x will swap the big single motor for two smaller ones – one at the front and one at the rear – to develop similar overall power. That means there's a 150kW motor in the FWD model, which is fairly close to standard – but only two 80kW motors in the AWD for a total of 160kW.

The TNGA-F frame currently rides underneath vehicles like the 300 Series LandCruiser and the incoming Prado, as well as the large, US-based Tacoma ute in the US. This means that the next HiLux will be taller, longer and wider than the current version. As well, the newer platform will enable Toyota to incorporate hybrid-compatible gear like electric motors and 48-volt batteries, and potentially even larger plug-in style batteries. With Toyota already flirting with a fully-electric HiLux (we've driven the concept), a more battery-centric ute seems like a logical next step for the Big T.

News Toyota LiteCruiser: Compact Cruiser electric concept revealed Toyota will draw upon inspiration from its past to influence its future EVs 15 Jun 2022 LandCruiser FJ This one is speculative for now, but the overseas rumourmill claims Toyota is about to wheel out a spiritual successor to the long-departed FJ Cruiser. Believed to debut either late this year or sometime in 2025, with styling based on the spunky Compact Cruiser concept of 2022 and mechanicals drawn from the Asian-market HiLux Champ, the LandCruiser FJ could be just the thing to grow Toyota's family of offroad wagons.

The timing would make sense. The new Prado is moving up in price, creating a bigger gap below it for an enthusiast-focused, shorter-wheelbase 4x4 to slide into. The LandCruiser FJ could also take the place of the HiLux-based Fortuner when Toyota's ute transitions into its next generation (see above). How real is this? Well, Toyota Australia has already trademarked the LandCruiser FJ name, which at least shows that a local intro is somewhere on the product plan. We should find out more soon - potentially before the end of 2024.

News Toyota FT-Se concept: Electric Supra or MR2 teased ahead of reveal Toyota has given a glimpse at what's coming to the Japan Mobility Show 17 Oct 2023 Celica and MR2 While Toyota has already resurrected the Supra nameplate, there are two more famous athletes from Toyota's history that are expected to make a similar return from the grave. Development on two new performance coupes is reportedly well underway at Toyota, and the intent is apparently to stick two very recognisable badges to them: Celica and MR2.