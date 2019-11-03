2020 Toyota HiLux Range Review

Excellent - it’s a ute. And the HiLux is also very good at towing.



How much you can carry depends on which Hilux you get. Fewer seats in the cab means more length in the tray and more weight you can put there (because there’s less weight in the cab).

Legally, a HiLux is rated to carry less than many similar utes. Even so, the HiLux with the least capacity – the SR5 Double Cab four-wheel drive – can carry 740kg in the tray (37 bags of cement) and a driver and passenger, and still be legal. All other variants can carry more.





In practice, you can pack a HiLux SR5 to the legal limit and it handles the weight quite easily. Its robust chassis still feels stable with that sort of load, and the 2.8-litre diesel – the pick of the engines for carrying heavy loads – has no trouble with the weight.



When it comes to towing, some HiLuxes are rated for braked trailers of 3500kg – but that is only those that have the 2.8 diesel, a manual gearbox and four-wheel-drive.



The more popular HiLux models with the 2.8 diesel and automatic transmission are rated to tow 3500kg. That is less than most similar vehicles but would easily let you haul legally a 20-foot tandem-axle road caravan, or a double float carrying two large horses.



All other HiLuxes are rated lower, with some as low as 2500kg.



In practice, the HiLux tows this sort of load well and feels stable and composed on the road, thanks to its robust chassis. The 2.8 diesel is also up to the task. It is noticeably quieter under load than engines in other utes, even if some are more powerful and don’t feel steep hills as much.



In any ute, extreme care should be taken when carrying or towing big loads.