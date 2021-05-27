Tristan Tancredi

-
Gear
Modified SR5 Hilux tops Readers' Rigs in April 2021
The latest batch of reader-submitted fourbies has lobbed, with an SR5 Hilux leading the pack.
-
Gear
4x4 gear: Tents, bullbars, camping kit and more
A closer look at some new tents, bullbars, camping gear and more.
-
News
Navara PRO-4X Warrior caught testing in Melbourne
Flagship Navara caught testing ahead of local arrival
-
News
Jeep reveals three more 80th Anniversary Special Edition models
Jeep celebrates milestone with limited run of Cherokee, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler Unlimited models.
-
News
2022 Toyota Tundra teased, but is it coming to Australia?
Toyota teases next-generation Tundra, with Toyota Australia interested in the large truck segment
-
Explore
Upcoming, postponed and cancelled 4x4 events
Now is the time to load up the fourbie and explore this great country
-
News
Entry-level Jeep SUV set for production in 2022
Details emerge for Jeep’s new entry-level SUV
-
Reviews
Musso XLV Ultimate in the 4x4 Australia shed
How does the SsangYong Musso perform under the 4x4 Australia long-term microscope?
-
News
Out Now: May 2021 issue of 4X4 Australia
Insane BT-50, loaded Jimny, pre-runner inspired Hilux, and plenty more!
-
Reviews
Tidy Jeep Cherokee leads Readers' Rigs in March 2021
Latest list of Readers’ Rigs has landed, with a KJ Cherokee leading the charge.
-
News
Camo-wrapped 2022 Ford Ranger spotted in NSW
Spy photo of 2022 Ford Ranger testing in NSW emerges on Facebook
-
News
Out Now: 2021 4X4 Australia Gear Guide
Before you depart on a lap of the map, prepare yourself by reading this little nugget of knowledge.