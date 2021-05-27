Subscribe

Tristan Tancredi

Journalist

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad. Exploring new places and finding hidden treasures are right up 4X4 Australia’s alley, so writing about places a four-wheel drive will take you, and the gear you’ll need to get you there, seems a natural fit.

Tristan Tancredi Gif
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.