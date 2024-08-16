2024 Zeekr X electric SUV unveiled in Australia

October: Zeekr X now on sale in Australia
The first Australia-bound model from Geely's Zeekr brand, the Zeekr X electric SUV, is now available from $56,900 before on-road costs.
August: Zeekr X makes Australian debut
The all-electric Zeekr X has been officially unveiled ahead of its local launch, marking the brand’s first entry into the Australian market.
Classed as a compact lifestyle SUV, the Zeekr X will be the first of two new models introduced to Australia in 2024, with a luxury MPV dubbed Zeekr 009 expected by the end of the year.
The Zeekr X will be available to pre-order in September, with the Australian launch to follow in October. Customer deliveries will begin following the vehicle’s official launch.
The Zeekr X – available in RWD and AWD – is powered by a 66kWh lithium-ion battery that can deliver a claimed range of up to 540km (in single-motor, RWD models) or 470km (AWD models). Packaged beneath the floor of the vehicle to liberate space in the cabin, the battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000 km warranty.
Its 150kW DC charging is capable of replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes; while a 7.2kW AC on-board charger can fully charge the battery in a RWD model from empty in about seven hours (AWD models have an 11kW AC charger).
“Zeekr’s expansion into the Australian market brings our innovative and cutting-edge electric vehicles to a new audience, offering a unique driving experience that blends style, performance, and sustainability,” said Connal Yan, Managing Director of Zeekr Australia.
“By selecting SXSW Sydney as the stage for our launch, Zeekr is demonstrating its commitment to innovation, showcasing our products to a global audience, and setting the foundation for a future of limitless possibilities in sustainable mobility.”
RWD model
|200kW / 343Nm
|66kWh lithium-ion (NCM) battery
|540km range (ADR 81/02)
|5.6s (0-100 km/h)
|10 ~ 80% DC charge: ~30min [150kW]
|0 ~ 100% AC charge: 11.5h [7.2kW]
|Vehicle To Load (V2L) functionality
|19" alloy wheels – 235/50 R19
AWD model adds
|315kW / 543Nm
|470km (ADR 81/02)
|3.8s (0-100 km/h)
|0 ~ 100% AC charge: 7.5h [11kW]
|20” forged alloy wheels – 245/45 R20
Standard features
|Two-tone body colour. Black tone roof/mirrors
|Panoramic glass roof
|Frameless exterior mirrors
|Charcoal black/stone grey leather-free interior
|Six-way power driver seat
|362 ~ 1182L cargo capacity (ISO)
|8.8'' full HD instrument cluster
|14.6'' central touchscreen
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor chip
|7-speaker high performance audio
|Connected Service Network: 5G/WiFi Hotspot
|Vehicle OTA upgrade capability
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Digital Key - Zeekr app remote control
|Auto-dimming frameless rear-view mirror
|Rain-sensing wipers
|Mobile phone wireless charging
|Dual-zone climate control
|Rear air vents - B-pillar mounted
Optional features
|Driver seat memory
|6-way power front passenger seat
|4-way power lumbar support for front seats
|Driver and front passenger seat heating/ventilation
|Heated steering wheel
|13-speaker YAMAHA surround stereo
|"Ice Block" LED ambient lighting inc. doors
|24.3" Augmented Reality (AR) HUD
|Intelligent B pillar display
Pricing for the Zeekr X has yet to be established, but Zeekr is in the process of collecting expressions of interest via its website.
