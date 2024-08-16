WhichCar
News

2024 Zeekr X electric SUV unveiled in Australia

All-electric Zeekr X officially revealed ahead of its local launch

Tristan Tancredi
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot
0bc711b4/2024 zeekr x electric suv 11 png
Gallery14

October: Zeekr X now on sale in Australia

The first Australia-bound model from Geely's Zeekr brand, the Zeekr X electric SUV, is now available from $56,900 before on-road costs.

August: Zeekr X makes Australian debut

The all-electric Zeekr X has been officially unveiled ahead of its local launch, marking the brand’s first entry into the Australian market.

Classed as a compact lifestyle SUV, the Zeekr X will be the first of two new models introduced to Australia in 2024, with a luxury MPV dubbed Zeekr 009 expected by the end of the year.

The Zeekr X will be available to pre-order in September, with the Australian launch to follow in October. Customer deliveries will begin following the vehicle’s official launch.

fc60118d/2024 zeekr x electric suv 7 png
14

The Zeekr X – available in RWD and AWD – is powered by a 66kWh lithium-ion battery that can deliver a claimed range of up to 540km (in single-motor, RWD models) or 470km (AWD models). Packaged beneath the floor of the vehicle to liberate space in the cabin, the battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000 km warranty.

Its 150kW DC charging is capable of replenishing the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes; while a 7.2kW AC on-board charger can fully charge the battery in a RWD model from empty in about seven hours (AWD models have an 11kW AC charger).

MORENew Electric Cars for Australia: Every EV for 2024 & beyond ⚡
fc7b1191/2024 zeekr x electric suv 8 png
14

“Zeekr’s expansion into the Australian market brings our innovative and cutting-edge electric vehicles to a new audience, offering a unique driving experience that blends style, performance, and sustainability,” said Connal Yan, Managing Director of Zeekr Australia.

“By selecting SXSW Sydney as the stage for our launch, Zeekr is demonstrating its commitment to innovation, showcasing our products to a global audience, and setting the foundation for a future of limitless possibilities in sustainable mobility.”

RWD model

200kW / 343Nm66kWh lithium-ion (NCM) battery
540km range (ADR 81/02)5.6s (0-100 km/h)
10 ~ 80% DC charge: ~30min [150kW]0 ~ 100% AC charge: 11.5h [7.2kW]
Vehicle To Load (V2L) functionality19" alloy wheels – 235/50 R19

AWD model adds

315kW / 543Nm470km (ADR 81/02)
3.8s (0-100 km/h)0 ~ 100% AC charge: 7.5h [11kW]
20” forged alloy wheels – 245/45 R20

Standard features

Two-tone body colour. Black tone roof/mirrorsPanoramic glass roof
Frameless exterior mirrorsCharcoal black/stone grey leather-free interior
Six-way power driver seat362 ~ 1182L cargo capacity (ISO)
8.8'' full HD instrument cluster14.6'' central touchscreen
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor chip7-speaker high performance audio
Connected Service Network: 5G/WiFi HotspotVehicle OTA upgrade capability
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android AutoDigital Key - Zeekr app remote control
Auto-dimming frameless rear-view mirrorRain-sensing wipers
Mobile phone wireless chargingDual-zone climate control
Rear air vents - B-pillar mounted

Optional features

Driver seat memory6-way power front passenger seat
4-way power lumbar support for front seatsDriver and front passenger seat heating/ventilation
Heated steering wheel13-speaker YAMAHA surround stereo
"Ice Block" LED ambient lighting inc. doors24.3" Augmented Reality (AR) HUD
Intelligent B pillar display

Pricing for the Zeekr X has yet to be established, but Zeekr is in the process of collecting expressions of interest via its website.

UPDATE, October: Zeekr X now on sale in Australia

The first Australia-bound model from Geely's Zeekr brand, the Zeekr X electric SUV, is now available from $56,900 before on-road costs.

Tristan Tancredi
Journalist
Siteassets Authors Tristan Tancredi Headshot

When he’s not obsessing over sport - Aussie Rules and NBA the two biggest culprits – Tristan loves getting out and about, whether it’s around Australia or further abroad.


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.