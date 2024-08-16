2024 Zeekr X electric SUV unveiled in Australia

October: Zeekr X now on sale in Australia

The first Australia-bound model from Geely's Zeekr brand, the Zeekr X electric SUV, is now available from $56,900 before on-road costs.

August: Zeekr X makes Australian debut

The all-electric Zeekr X has been officially unveiled ahead of its local launch, marking the brand’s first entry into the Australian market.

Classed as a compact lifestyle SUV, the Zeekr X will be the first of two new models introduced to Australia in 2024, with a luxury MPV dubbed Zeekr 009 expected by the end of the year.

The Zeekr X will be available to pre-order in September, with the Australian launch to follow in October. Customer deliveries will begin following the vehicle’s official launch.

The Zeekr X – available in RWD and AWD – is powered by a 66kWh lithium-ion battery that can deliver a claimed range of up to 540km (in single-motor, RWD models) or 470km (AWD models). Packaged beneath the floor of the vehicle to liberate space in the cabin, the battery is covered by an eight-year/160,000 km warranty.