Meet Zeekr — the latest Chinese EV brand coming to Oz

November: Australian pricing revealed

Links to our stories with Australian pricing for the Zeekr X and Zeekr 009 have been added below, but the story is otherwise unchanged.

June: Zeekr announced for Australia

A new Chinese electric car brand is poised to arrive in Australia, with luxury-focused Zeekr confirming plans to launch here in 2025.

A sister brand to Volvo and Polestar, Zeekr is a fast-growing EV offshoot owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely, and will launch in Australia with two models.

Leading the charge is the Zeekr 009, a large six- or seven-seater family mover that promises sportscar-like acceleration and up to 800km of driving range.

Zeekr will also offer a small SUV, known as the Zeekr X, which will be a rival to the BMW iX1 and the closely-related Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Until now Zeekr has been building cars in left-hand drive at its factories in China and claims to have delivered more than 220,000 vehicles since production began in late 2021.