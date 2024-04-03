Meet Zeekr — the latest Chinese EV brand coming to Oz

November: Australian pricing revealed
Links to our stories with Australian pricing for the Zeekr X and Zeekr 009 have been added below, but the story is otherwise unchanged.
June: Zeekr announced for Australia
A new Chinese electric car brand is poised to arrive in Australia, with luxury-focused Zeekr confirming plans to launch here in 2025.
A sister brand to Volvo and Polestar, Zeekr is a fast-growing EV offshoot owned by Chinese conglomerate Geely, and will launch in Australia with two models.
Leading the charge is the Zeekr 009, a large six- or seven-seater family mover that promises sportscar-like acceleration and up to 800km of driving range.
Zeekr will also offer a small SUV, known as the Zeekr X, which will be a rival to the BMW iX1 and the closely-related Volvo XC40 Recharge.
Until now Zeekr has been building cars in left-hand drive at its factories in China and claims to have delivered more than 220,000 vehicles since production began in late 2021.
Plans for a rapid global expansion are now underway and include the establishment of a new factory in Thailand which is already producing the Zeekr 009 and X.
Zeekr says both models will be offered for sale in Thailand in Q3 this year, meaning an Aussie launch in early 2025 is likely.
Zeekr has already begun hiring top-level executives in Australia, including its new head of marketing Andrew Haurissa who moves across from fellow Chinese brand Chery.
How much with the Zeekr 009 and X cost in Australia?
Pricing and specifications for the Zeekr 009 and X are yet to be locked in although both vehicles are likely to be premium offerings.
In China, the cheapest Zeekr 009 is priced at 499,000 Chinese Yuan (AU$107,000) and comes with a large 116kWh battery and a claimed driving range of 702km.
The flagship version of the 009 costs 588,000 Yuan (AU$127,000) and has a bigger 140kWh battery and a range of 822km.
Both versions are powered by two electric motors producing a combined 405kW/686Nm and can hit 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds.
Size-wise, the Zeekr 009 is bigger than a combustion-powered Kia Carnival and is available either as a six- or seven-seater. It is 5209mm long, 2024mm wide and 1867mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3205mm.
The smaller Zeekr X, meanwhile, measures 4450mm long and 1836mm wide and is available solely as a five-seater.
Overseas it is available either with a single electric motor or a more powerful twin e-motor set-up, with the latter offering a claimed 0-100km/h dash of just 3.8 seconds.
Driving ranges for the Zeekr X are between 500-560km on the Chinese testing cycle, which is more lenient than the European WLTP standard.
