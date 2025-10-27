Hyundai has revealed the first official images of the next-generation Venue, ahead of its global debut on November 4, 2025. The compact SUV has undergone a dramatic transformation, emerging with a larger footprint, a tougher road presence, and a suite of technology upgrades designed to lift its appeal in one of the brand’s most important global segments.

The new Venue is taller, wider, and longer than before, giving it a more commanding stance that aligns it closer to Hyundai’s larger SUVs such as the Creta and Tucson. The design overhaul introduces a striking dark chrome grille, Quad Beam LED headlights, and twin vertical LED daytime running lights, creating a more futuristic and premium appearance. Muscular arches and a sculpted bonnet emphasize strength and presence, while subtle detailing around the bumpers and tailgate refines its overall look.

Inside, the Venue has undergone just as radical a change. A new dual 12.3-inch curved display integrates both the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, giving the cabin a high-tech, seamless aesthetic. The interior adopts a Dark Navy and Dove Grey dual-tone theme, complemented by ambient lighting and optional leather upholstery. For the first time, reclining rear seats have been added, boosting comfort for passengers on longer trips.

Under the bonnet, Hyundai will offer the Venue with three powertrains tailored to different driving needs: a 1.2-litre petrol engine for efficiency, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol for extra punch, and a 1.5-litre diesel aimed at long-distance drivers. Transmission options include manual, automatic, and dual-clutch (DCT) variants. The lineup will also adopt Hyundai’s new “HX” variant structure, simplifying trim levels and improving value packaging.

Buyers will have a choice of six single-tone and two dual-tone exterior colours, including fresh additions Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire, enhancing the SUV’s youthful image.

While Hyundai Australia has not yet confirmed the new Venue for local release, the current version remains Hyundai’s most affordable SUV in the market – a key entry point for buyers looking to step into the brand’s SUV family. If the new model does arrive, it’s poised to bring a more premium look and feel to Hyundai’s smallest SUV offering.