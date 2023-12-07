WhichCar
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Hev (7 Seat) Tm.v4 My23 1.6L Hybrid 4D Wagon

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Hev (7 Seat) Tm.v4 My23 1.6L Hybrid 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Elite Hev (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1646 mm
Tracking Rear 1656 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4785 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1845 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Urban 142 g/km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19 107V
Rear Tyre 235/55 R19 107V
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +49.5
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx19 +49.5

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhs#81$%&U123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

