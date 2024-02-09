Specifications for the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Hev (7 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Hev (7 Seat) Tm.v4 My23 1.6L Hybrid 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1646 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1656 mm
|Ground Clearance
|176 mm
|Wheelbase
|2765 mm
|Height
|1685 mm
|Length
|4785 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2630 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|CO2 Emissions
|137 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|134 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|142 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|137 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|265 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19 107V
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19 107V
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +49.5
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx19 +49.5
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Kmhs#81$%&U123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet - Load Area
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- 2nd Row Power Seat - Recline/Slide/Walk-in
- 305mm Rear Brakes
- 325mm Front Brakes
- 3rd Row Air-Conditioning with Manual Fan
- 3rd Row Walk-in/Exit Switch - One Touch
- Seven Seat Interior
- Active On-Demand 4WD
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Safety Group
- Auto Defog System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking - Camera
- (AEB) Junction Assist
- Alloy Effect Centre Console Inserts
- Alloy Effect Interior Treatments
- Alloy Effect Interior Door Handles
- Alloy Effect Insert - Steering Wheel
- Alloy Effect Surrounds
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Acoustic Laminated Front Door Glass
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Audio Streaming
- Around View Monitor
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Collision - Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Body Coloured Cladding
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Blind Spot View Monitor
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags - Front
- Curtain Airbags - Rear
- Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
- Cabin Air Filter
- Configurable Active Lock/Unlock Operation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Console Storage
- Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Cushion Depth Adjustment - Driver
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cargo Cover - Retractable
- Cupholders 3rd Row
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cooling/Heating Vents 2nd Row
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Courtesy Lights - LED
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- City/Urban/Inter-urban Operational Speeds
- Cyclist Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Attention Warning
- Dark Chrome Grille
- Door Handle Courtesy Lights
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Speedometer
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Mode
- External Digital Amplifier
- Electronic Gear Shift Buttons
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Airbag
- Fog Lights - Rear LED
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Grab Handle - Passenger Side
- Grab Handles - Rear Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- High Beam Assist
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlights Follow Me Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headrests Front - Tilt Function
- Heated Rear Seats - Outer
- Heated Rear Windshield
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light - LED
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Head Up Display
- Hybrid Drive System
- Hyundai Smartsense
- Instrument Cluster Display - 12.3 Inch
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Integrated Memory System - Driver Seat
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Door Trim Package
- Lane Following Assist
- Lithium-ion Polymer Battery
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Load Protection Net
- Live Traffic Monitoring
- Multi Collision Brake
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media System with 10.25 inch Touch Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Multi-projector LED Headlights
- Map Pockets - Front & Rear
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Map Reading Lights - LED
- Multi Terrain Mode
- Mud Mode
- Nappa Leather Appointed Seats
- Nappa Leather Appointed Interior
- Nappa Leather Appointed Steering Wheel
- One Touch Directional Indicators
- One Touch Flat Folding Seating - 2nd Row
- Push Button Start
- Parking Collision Avoidance Assist - Rear
- Power Child Locks
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Driver 2-way
- Positioning Lights LED
- Power Mirrors With Auto Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators - LED
- Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
- Powered Panoramic Sunroof - Glass
- Power Steering
- Passive Safety Group
- Panoramic Sunroof - Tilt & Slide
- Passenger Talk Function
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Quiet Mode Function
- Radar Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders
- Rear Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Rear Centre Armrest - Folding
- Rear Combination Lights LED
- Radio Data System
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Roll-over Sensor
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler - Body Colour
- Remote Smart Parking Assist
- Rear Sunshade Blinds
- Rear Spoiler Tailgate Mounted
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Rear Wiper Automatically Triggered in Reverse Gear
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Sand Mode
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelt Holders 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelt Holders 3rd Row
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners 2nd Row Outer
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Satin Chrome Door Frame & Beltline Moulding
- Solar Control Glass
- Safe Exit Assist
- Safety Lights Integrated In Front Doors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Garnish - Satin Chrome
- Smart Key
- Skid Plates - Satin Chrome - Front
- Smart Key Remote x 2
- Speed Limiting Device
- Sports Mode
- Smart Mode
- Snow Mode
- Seat Occupancy Detection Rear - Advanced
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind
- Panoramic Sunroof - Dual Pane
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System - Harmon Kardon
- Side Storage Recess - Outer Sides 3rd Row
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Sunvisor Extensions
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Sunvisors - Suede
- Shift by Wire Drive Selector
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Thorax Airbag - Driver
- Thorax Airbag - Passenger
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tailgate - Speed Adjustable
- Ticket Holders - Sunvisors (both)
- TFT LCD Instrument Cluster
- Transmission Mounted Electric Device
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- USB Input Socket
- USB Charging Port/s - Rear
- USB Third Row
- Ventilated Front Disc Brakes
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Management System
- Wireless Device Charger
- Walk-in Switch - Driver Control Slide/Recline
- Walk-in Switch - Front Passenger Seat
- Welcome Lights - Headlights
Optional Extras
- Interior Colour - Camel Beige - $295
- Premium Paint - $695
- Standard Paint
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Abyss Black
|Black
|Premium Paint
|$695
|White Cream
|White
|Standard Paint
|—
|Magnetic Force
|Grey
|Premium Paint
|$695
|Typhoon Silver
|Silver
|Premium Paint
|$695
Current Hyundai Santa Fe pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,000
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (7 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,295
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Blk Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,500
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Grn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,795
|Caligraphy (6 Seat) (Brn Int) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$75,795
|Elite Hev (7 Seat) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$65,000
|Hev (2Wd) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,500
|Hev (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Hybrid, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$58,500