2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (AWD) Tm.v4 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon

84ab1ffe/2023 hyundai santa fe highlander crdi awd 2 2l diesel 4d wagon 04d0015d
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (AWD) Tm.v4 My23 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Highlander Crdi (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1637 mm
Tracking Rear 1647 mm
Ground Clearance 176 mm
Wheelbase 2765 mm
Height 1685 mm
Length 4785 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1820 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2610 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 138 g/km
CO2 Urban 198 g/km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 148 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/45 R20 105V Xl
Rear Tyre 255/45 R20 105V Xl
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +54
Rear Rim Size 8.5Jx20 +54

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Kmhs181Hmju123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Korea

