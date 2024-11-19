New Hyundai Models Coming: Ioniq 9, ute, Vision 74, Inster & more!

The new model adopts a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, producing 117kW and 253Nm. This engine, paired exclusively with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission in Australia, replaces both the naturally aspirated 2.0-litre unit and the more powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged engine from previous N Line models. 7 Click above for more images Despite lower outputs compared to the outgoing 1.6-litre, the new engine delivers improved fuel economy, claiming 5.6L/100km on the combined cycle. Multi-link rear suspension continues as a standard feature for the N Line trims. Styling updates include refreshed LED headlights, tail lights, and LED interior lighting. These enhancements bring the N Line models in line with European versions, addressing discrepancies from the last facelift in 2020. The pricing shift positions the i30 Hatch in a more premium bracket, leaving the more affordable Korean-built i30 Sedan—starting at $29,000 before on-roads—as the brand's budget-friendly option.

For those seeking more performance, the sedan retains its 1.6-litre turbocharged engine in the N Line variant, priced similarly to the base i30 Hatch N Line. ⬆️ Back to top News 2024 Hyundai i30 Sedan pricing and features: Petrol, hybrid, N Line Shapely i30 Sedan gets facelift, a hybrid option and a new base engine, but jumps in price 26 Oct 2023 i30 Sedan The refreshed i30 Sedan arrived earlier this year, and now Hyundai has extended its nationwide drive-away pricing until the end of November. The entry-level i30 Sedan is now available at $29,990 drive-away, reflecting a discount between $2400 and $3300, depending on the state or territory. Other models in the line-up also benefit from reduced pricing, with the flagship N Line Premium offered at $44,990 drive-away, approximately $1000 less than the standard price. Equipment highlights i30 Sedan: 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, and a suite of safety features including autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

i30 Sedan Elite: Adds 17-inch alloy wheels, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Bluelink connected services, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, and additional safety aids like blind-spot assist and rear cross-traffic assist. i30 Sedan N Line: Features a turbocharged 1.6-litre engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, N Line exclusive exterior and interior styling, multi-link rear suspension, and sport seats with leather bolsters. i30 Sedan Premium: Includes a tilt and slide glass sunroof, projector LED headlights, eight-speaker Bose sound system, heated and ventilated front seats, and advanced safety features such as rear autonomous emergency braking and a surround-view camera. At the time of reporting, Hyundai has around 1500 examples of the i30 Sedan currently in Australian stock, which should get cars into buyers' hands quickly.

The base, Elite, and Premium models are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, while the N Line variants are equipped with a more powerful turbocharged 1.6-litre engine. According to Korea's ET News, a new-generation i30 Sedan, codenamed 'CN8', will debut in 2026, with petrol and hybrid powertrains again on offer. ⬆️ Back to top News 2025 Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs revealed Hybrid power, safety updates and refreshed look for Hyundai’s mid-size SUV 20 Jun 2024 Tucson The refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson arrived in June, introducing revised looks, a new hybrid powertrain and updated safety features. The previous 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine has been discontinued, replaced by a petrol-electric hybrid system delivering 172kW and 264Nm. The existing 2.0-litre petrol engine (115kW/192Nm) and 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine (132kW/264Nm) remain available.

The Elite variant adds features such as ambient lighting, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, satellite navigation, and twin wireless charging pads. The Calligraphy variant further includes a head-up display and a digital rearview mirror. Safety features standard across all models encompass 10 airbags, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot and lane-keep assist, fatigue detection, radar cruise control, speed-sign recognition, and rear cross-traffic alert with braking. ⬆️ Back to top Comparison Peak Charge: 2022 Kia EV6 v Hyundai Ioniq 5 v Polestar 2 comparison review Hold that Tesla Model 3 order! Korea and Sweden have fresh answers to America's EV sales hero, but which is the best alternative? 14 Mar 2022 Ioniq 5 July brought us the 2025 Ioniq 5 electric SUV, introducing design changes, safety enhancements, and increased driving range. The 2025 Ioniq 5 now features redesigned front and rear bumpers, an extended rear spoiler, and new 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels. An optional N Line package is available for the Dynamiq and Epiq variants, adding exclusive bumpers, gloss black mirror housings, and specific 20-inch wheels. The interior has been updated with a revised centre console that includes controls for seat heating and ventilation. The infotainment system now supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A crossover body style – part SUV, part hatch – would make the Ioniq 3 a natural rival for the likes of the BYD Dolphin, Cupra Born and MG4. The Ioniq 3, however, may not be seen for a good couple of years. ⬆️ Back to top Ioniq 4 As the badge suggests, the Ioniq 4 will sit between the Ioniq 3 and Ioniq 5 in the showroom pecking order. Odd numbers SUVs, even numbers sedans... That seems to be Hyundai's approach anyhow, as the Ioniq 4 is expected to be a smaller sibling to the Ioniq 6 electric sedan. Renowned US industry journal Automotive News has suggested the Ioniq 4 will make a production debut in 2026.

Hyundai's mastermind behind the N performance division has already confirmed there will be a smaller N model to sit beneath the $111K-plus Ioniq 5 N. For enthusiasts on smaller budgets, the hope will be for both Ioniq 3 N and Ioniq 4 N models.

⬆️ Back to top Review 2023 Hyundai RN22e Ioniq 6 review: Concept drive Hyundai says its RN22e concept isn't just for looking at, so we're driving it on track before a race-ready version hits next season's eTouring Car World Cup 9 / 10 Score Ioniq 6 N Hyundai hasn't officially confirmed it, but an N version of the Ioniq 6 is coming – and has already been previewed by the RN22e concept (see story above). The regular versions of the Ioniq 5 and 6 are closely related, so the 6 N can be expected to share all its fundamental components with the 5 N.

Hyundai has again been very tight-lipped about this vehicle, so concrete details remain scarce. ⬆️ Back to top News Hydrogen cars: Toyota shifts focus, 2025 Hyundai Nexo coming Toyota will focus on hydrogen commercial vehicles, while a new Hyundai Nexo SUV is rumoured to be in development 29 Oct 2023 Next-gen Nexo hydrogen SUV Rather than giving up, Hyundai is advancing its hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle (FCEV) technology with the development of the next-generation Nexo SUV. In terms of design, the current model's fluid design is expected to give way to a more angular, boxy aesthetic, reminiscent of the Initium concept unveiled earlier this year (pictured below). This design evolution aligns with Hyundai's broader strategy, as seen in the 2024 Santa Fe's redesign. While specific powertrain details for the new Nexo remain undisclosed, the existing model features a hydrogen fuel tank with a capacity of 6.33kg, a 95kW fuel cell stack, a 1.56kWh battery, and a 120kW electric motor. 7 The Initium concept, which may influence the upcoming Nexo, is equipped with larger hydrogen tanks, a higher-output fuel cell stack, an enhanced battery, and a 150kW electric motor. Hyundai targets a driving range exceeding 650km for the production version, compared to the current Nexo's 666km range under WLTP testing.

Hyundai has been investing in hydrogen fuel-cell technology for 27 years, with the Nexo being its latest FCEV, first introduced in 2018 and arriving in Australia in 2020 – albeit in limited numbers, available only through special business leases. Review 2023 Hyundai Palisade review: Full range detailed The Hyundai Palisade is the biggest SUV made by the Korean giant with space for up to eight in its luxurious cabin 8 / 10 Score Next-gen Palisade Hyundai is understood to be planning the launch of its next Palisade, with an anticipated debut in 2025. The second generation of Hyundai's big family SUV is expected to feature a more angular design, aligning with the styling direction introduced with the 2024 Santa Fe. Under the lid, the new Palisade is likely to offer a range of powertrains, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, packaged in an updated version of the current model's platform. Additionally, improvements in interior space and technology are expected, with a focus on providing a more comfortable and connected driving experience.