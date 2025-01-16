Wheels newly crowned COTY winner unveils a special drift edition

Based on Wheels’ Car of the Year 2024-25 winner the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the new DK Edition adds a number of parts to enhance its drifting ability – all with the approval of Japan’s ‘Drift King’ Keiichi Tsuchiya.

Upgrades to the special edition vehicle include new six-piston monoblock callipers with larger brake pads, new H&R lowering springs with a 15mm lower ride height, and a new 21-inch alloy wheel design with a special ‘sawtooth’ structure on the barrel for better grip to the tyres.

The Ioniq 5 DK also gets a new front splitter, new side skirts and a new rear wing for increased downforce, all in carbon fibre. There are also green exterior accents inspired by Tsuchiya’s iconic all-green racing suit.

6

“I’ve experienced the Ioniq 5 N many times and have been surprised and delighted every time, and I met Hyundai N to tune the best high-performance electric vehicle to my style," Tsuchiya said in a statement.