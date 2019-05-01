2020 Hyundai Santa Fe review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

All three Santa Fe versions come with the 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine and front-wheel drive as standard, with the all-wheel drive diesel powertrain costing about $3000 more.



The least costly Santa Fe is the Active, which has cloth seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and all the features common to all Santa Fes.



If you want more comfort you need to shell out for a Santa Fe Elite. This brings dual-zone climate control air-con and leather seats. Front seats are heated and power adjusted – with 10-way settings for the driver’s seat, and 8-way for the passenger. The touchscreen is bigger at 8.0 inches, and it supplies DAB+ digital radio, and satellite navigation that does not depend on your phone.



Smart key entry allows you to unlock the front doors, and start the engine, while the key remains safe in your pocket or bag. The tailgate unlocks and rises automatically if the key is nearby for three seconds. The sound system in an Elite has 10 speakers, an external amplifier and a bass-boosting sub-woofer. And there are blinds for those in the middle row seats.



Safety and convenience are enhanced with front-parking sensors, rain-sensing windscreen wipers and auto-dimming rear-view mirror. Other features include steering wheel paddle shifters, glovebox compartment cooling, and power-folding door mirrors with puddle lights.



The Elite also has bigger 18-inch wheels (with a tyre profile slightly lower than on the Active, for marginally sharper steering and a more sporty look).



The most luxurious Santa Fe is the Highlander, which has 19-inch wheels, and tyres with a still lower profile.



A head-up display shows speed, adaptive cruise control and sat-nav information on the windscreen near your eyeline, and parking is made easier with 360-degree view parking monitor.



The Highlander has a panoramic sunroof that covers the front and rear seats. Front and outboard middle-row seats can be heated, and ventilated with a fan, and it has a heated steering wheel. The driver’s seat has 14 power adjustments including under-thigh cushion extension and memory settings that also recall the door mirror and head-up display position.



The interior features sharper LED lighting, and a wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones.



Headlamps are extremely bright HID units that shine into corners, and the tail-lights and front-fog-lights use longer-lasting LEDs. A self-parking system can automatically steer the car into or out of a space while the driver controls the throttle and brake.