2020 Hyundai Santa Fe review

Adaptive cruise control
, which automatically matches the speed of a slower car ahead on the highway and resumes your set speed when the way is clear. It also has a ‘stop and go’ feature that holds your place in stop-start traffic, halting and restarting the car as required.)
A reversing camera, and rear parking sensors. Automatic transmission.
Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which lets you display mapping and other apps from a compatible smartphone on the car’s touchscreen, and control them from there.
A sound system with an AM/FM radio, Aux and USB inputs, Bluetooth phone connectivity and audio streaming, and at least six speakers, controllable from a colour central touchscreen.
Broadly effective autonomous emergency braking
, as part of Hyundai’s SmartSense active safety
suite – which also brings you a lane keep assist, blind-spot detection, driver attention warning and a rear cross-traffic alert.
Headlamps that come on automatically at night or in a tunnel, and windscreen wipers that work automatically when it rains. Automatic high-beam assist, that dips the lights in built up areas and for oncoming traffic. LED daytime running lights, and front and rear fog-lights.
A leather-clad steering wheel, from which you can operate the cruise control and audio system. (If you have a compatible smartphone plugged in, you can also switch on voice control from the wheel.)
Air-conditioning with rear temperature controls.
Walk-in’ electric switch on 2nd-row backrests for one-touch flip-and-slide access to the 3rd row.
Aluminium alloy wheels, which are lighter than steel wheels and don’t need plastic trim, and a matching full-sized spare wheel.
Adjustable drive mode with four settings including Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart that alter steering weight and engine revs accordingly.
Hill-start assist.
Roof rails
Six airbags. Anti-lock brakes, and electronic stability control - which can help control a slide or skid. (For the placement of airbags, and more on Santa Fe safety features, please open the Safety section below.)
The Santa Fe is covered by Hyundai’s five-year, unlimited kilometre warranty.