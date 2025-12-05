The death of the Ford Falcon, one of Australia’s most legendary cars, is still a touchy subject among Ford enthusiasts. Even today, more than nine years after the last one was produced, the death of the Falcon hits hard.

But what if it was still produced today? What would the line-up look like? We turned to AI to create a virtual 2026 Ford Falcon. Take a look:

Sedan, wagon and ute bodystyles

The sedan is obviously the best-selling Falcon model, but both the wagon and ute have parts to play in the line-up. AI helped us imagine the sedan looking very much like a contemporary Ford sedan: the big corporate grille, sleek angular headlights and a classic sedan shape with big tail-lights that are not too dissimilar to the last FG X model.

Even though car-based smaller utes in Australia died with the Falcon and Holden Commodore, with mid-size trucks now very popular instead, the Falcon ute would still play an integral role in the 2026 model’s range.

Same with the wagon. Although wagons no longer sell as much as they used to – possibly due to the Falcon and Commodore no longer existing – there’s still a market for them in Australia, especially for somebody that wants a practical car but doesn’t need the off-road ability of the Everest SUV.

As for drivetrains, Ford would likely again offer a wide range of powerplants. The 4.0-litre Barra straight six, the backbone of the last Falcon models, would likely not meet emissions any longer so we imagine that the 2.0-litre EcoBoost turbo-four would be the standard engine like the Falcon EcoBoost.

Ford still makes V6s for many global markets, so perhaps the turbocharged 2.7-litre unit available in the US-spec Ranger would be a good fit for those wanting more power. Finally, a hybrid would have to be part of the range, so the 185kW 2.5-litre drivetrain available in the Escape overseas would likely be a good fit for the Falcon.

As for model availability, we’d likely see entry-level Falcon Active, mid-spec Trend, bodykit special Sport based on the Trend (like the XR6 was), sporty XR6 Turbo, luxury Platinum and high-performance XR8.

What’s inside the 2026 Ford Falcon?

On the inside, the 2026 Ford Falcon by AI takes many clues from recent Ford models sold globally, including the Focus (rest in peace!), Ranger/Everest and North American Explorer with a portrait touchscreen, digital driver’s display and practical details such as huge door bins.

Importantly, this interior depiction shows many physical buttons, important for usability, and unlike the Chinese-made Mondeo, screen size is modest and doesn’t cover the whole dashboard. It’s familiar but also modern, and we think modern Ford drivers would quite like it.

What about a performance model?

Of course, a Ford Falcon line-up wouldn’t be complete without performance models and here, AI has imagined the XR8 as part of the range. The iconic ‘double scoop’ headlights of Falcon XR models has been imagined here as a double DRL, which looks menacing, and the bodykit adds more aggression to the Falcon imagined above.

As with the sedan, we got AI to imagine a wagon version too, which looks a bit more subdued than the sedan above, so maybe that sedan could be an XR8 Sprint against the wagon’s regular XR8 model.

As for drivetrains, Ford Australia has a lot of choice in the Ford world, from the Ranger Raptor’s 292kW 3.0-litre turbo V6 for an XR6 Turbo, or the Mustang’s 345kW ‘Coyote’ 5.0-litre V8, with a factory supercharger kit available in the USA to boost power even further. Naturally, both manual and automatic transmissions would be offered, likely the six-speed Tremec manual and 10-speed auto from the Mustang range.