Ford has announced that the Ranger Super Duty, which will now arrive in Australia ahead of schedule before the end of 2025, will gain extra variants by mid 2026 in a bid to add further appeal in the serious mid-size work truck range.
In addition to the single cab, super cab and double cab-chassis variants already announced for the Ranger Super Duty, Ford will add a double cab pick-up variant ($93,990 plus on-road costs), as well as a higher-spec XLT model available in double cab-chassis and double cab pick-up forms.
Priced from $95,990 +ORC, the Ranger Super Duty XLT is $6000 more expensive than the regular Super Duty but adds more creature comforts, including leather upholstery, electric front seat adjustment, heated and ventilated front seats, carpet flooring, all-weather floor mats and unique eight-stud 18-inch alloy wheels painted in a unique ‘Magnetite’ finish.
A new ‘Traction Green’ paint colour will also be made available across the Ranger Super Duty line-up.
As a refresher, the Ford Ranger Super Duty was designed and engineered in Australia as a heavy duty variant of the Ranger ute. Thanks to its engineering enhancements, it’s rated to tow up to 4500kg, as well as having a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and 8000kg gross combination mass (GCM) – big improvements on the Ranger XLT V6’s 3500kg, 3280kg and 6400kg respective ratings.
Changes to the Super Duty include eight-lug 18-inch wheels with 33-inch all-terrain tyres, raised suspension, a larger 130-litre fuel tank, a strengthened chassis to cope with extra loads and additional underbody protection.
All Ranger Super Duty variants will be powered by the same 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 diesel engine as the regular Ranger, making 154kW of power and 600Nm of torque.
2026 Ford Ranger Super Duty pricing (plus on-road costs):
|Single Cab-Chassis
|$82,990
|Super Cab-Chassis
|$86,490
|Double Cab-Chassis
|$89,990
|Double Cab Pick-Up
|$93,990
|XLT Double Cab-Chassis
|$95,990
|XLT Double Cab Pick-Up
|$99,990
The expanded Ford Ranger Super Duty line-up will go on sale by mid-2026, with full specifications to be announced before then.
