Ford engineers have put the upcoming Ranger Super Duty through extensive water testing, confirming the heavy-duty ute can handle 850 millimetres of water at controlled speeds.

The program began at Ford’s You Yangs Proving Ground near Geelong, where a concrete water bath capable of being filled to more than a metre deep allowed systematic testing in repeatable conditions. Program engineer Drew O’Shannassy said each stage of testing provided new insights.

“We started shallow – 50 millimetres – because each depth tells a different engineering story,” he explained.

Shallow crossings helped assess the durability of components under the vehicle, while deeper runs focused on sealing for the intake and other systems. Engineers also measured the significant forces acting on the vehicle during deep wading, ensuring every seal prevented water intrusion.

Months later, the team took prototypes to the Crooked River Track near Dargo, a route featuring 27 consecutive river crossings. Unlike the controlled test bath, river conditions varied by depth, flow rate and bottom surface, providing the ultimate real-world validation.

“The first crossing always gets your heart pumping,” vehicle integration engineer Tim Postgate said. “You’ve done the maths and the lab work, but watching the truck’s nose dip into rushing water makes it real.”

Across all 27 crossings, the Super Duty maintained its targeted wading depth. Key system breathers, including those for the transmission and differentials, were positioned safely above the 850mm level, while a factory-fitted Safari snorkel provided secure airflow.

The snorkel itself was the product of a collaboration between Ford designers and off-road specialists Safari. Chief designer Max Tran said the goal was integration without compromising performance.

“We wanted something that looked like it belonged from day one,” he said. The result was a snorkel that optimised airflow while blending with the truck’s styling.

Final validation at Crooked River confirmed the combined design and engineering effort. For Ford, the testing was about more than proving capability on paper.

“These features aren’t for show,” Postgate said. “They provide peace of mind for customers facing the unexpected realities of nature.”

The Ranger Super Duty is due to launch in Australia in early 2026.