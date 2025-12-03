Pricing and specifications have been revealed for the Volkswagen Touareg Wolfsburg, which will be available from March 2026. Following other Wolfsburg special editions in the Volkswagen range, the Touareg Wolfsburg adds “styling and luxury enhancements”, according to its maker. Priced from $124,990 plus on-road costs, the Wolfsburg celebrates the final year of Touareg production for the current generation model.

Replacing the Touareg 210TDI R-Line in the Australian lineup, the Wolfsburg includes 21-inch black alloy wheels, an exterior black package with gloss black covering the roof rails, window surrounds, grill, front and rear bumpers, mirror caps and a tailgate-applied Wolfsburg emblem.

Inside, the Touareg Wolfsburg includes a panoramic sunroof, rear outboard heated seats, Dynaudio Consequence sound system, head-up display, four-zone climate control, power door latching, passenger seat memory settings and electric steering column with driver memory setting.

2

Metallic paint is included, with ‘Silicon Grey’ and and ‘Grenadilla Black’ included. ‘Meloe-Blue’ premium metallic is a $700 option, while ‘Oryx White’ pearlescent – exclusive to the Wolfsburg edition – is a special $2,000 option.

Volkswagen Passenger Vehicles Head of Product Arjun Nidigallu said the Touareg continues to combine an elevated Volkswagen experience with even greater exclusivity towards this generation’s final year of production. “The Touareg 210TDI Wolfsburg Edition places alongside the Touareg R as the heroes of the current generation model, with additional luxury and exclusivity,” Mr Nidigallu said.

2026 Volkswagen Touareg pricing (plus on-road costs):

170TDI $91,960 210TDI Elegance $105,990 210TDI Wolfsburg Edition $124,990 340TSI R PHEV $136,790

The Volkswagen Touareg 210TDI Wolfsburg Edition will be available in dealerships nationwide from March 2026.