It’s already one of the world’s most iconic cars, but a new bodystyle is being added to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class: a convertible, and it’s already started testing ahead of a likely debut in 2026.

Set to be available in numerous markets around the world – including, likely, Australia – the G-Class Cabriolet will be based on petrol-powered models (not the electric G 580) and will be limited in number.

What will change for the drop-top G-Class Cabriolet – as evidenced by these official and rather revealing teaser images from Mercedes – is the amount of doors. Mercedes has often sold soft-top G-Class models in the past, but these were typically only available in a short-wheelbase form with two doors. When the current-generation G-Class arrived, only a long-wheelbase variant was offered, so other than a few extravagant Landaulet versions, the model had remained as a hard-top only until now.

It’s clear the new G-Class Cabriolet will get a canvas roof – just like previous models. Also like on the old convertible G-Class, we expect the roof to operate electronically – though getting all the material folded in front of the spare wheel cover might be a task as the canvas canopy stretches all the way over the heads of the front occupants. We can also expect to see some level of reduction in the existing boot and rear seat space to make room for the roof.

In a media statement, Mercedes-Benz said that the “eagerly awaited G‑Class Cabriolet is completing its first test kilometres in Austria with engineers gathering comprehensive data to ensure that the open-top driving experience of the G‑Class Cabriolet is promising an unparalleled and unmistakable G‑Class feeling for future drivers”.

“At a later date, the G‑Class Cabriolet will also make its way to Sweden, where it will be put through demanding winter testing. Facing icy temperatures and snowy landscapes, the newcomer’s robustness, driving dynamics, and reliability will be thoroughly proven.”