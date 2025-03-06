Australia's new car sales fell in February, but PHEVs and hybrids shine on

The Australian new-car market experienced a 7.9% decline in February, compared to the same month in the previous year.

The downturn left no brands untouched, affecting even the big-hitters in Toyota and Ford, which both saw a decrease in sales.

Data released by the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), combined with Polestar and Tesla figures (both brands having left the FCAI last year in protest (Tesla, Polestar)), revealed a February total of 96,710 vehicles.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales were particularly hard hit, plummeting by 43.8% to 5684 units. The decline is largely attributed to another disappointing month for Tesla, which saw deliveries fall by a staggering 71.9%.

FCAI boss Tony Weber said: “We are now two months into the Government’s New Vehicle Efficiency Standard, and while the supply of battery electric vehicles has risen dramatically, consumer demand has fallen by 37 per cent this year compared with the first two months of 2024."

(NOTE: Including Tesla and Polestar would adjust the decrease to 26.8%.)