EVs and PHEVs hit major milestone in Australia

Australian drivers have reached a significant milestone in the shift towards cleaner transport by putting more than 300,000 EVs and PHEVs on the road, according to the Electric Vehicle Council.

Analysis of the EVC’s data shows that since sales data commenced in 2011, more than 248,000 EVs and 53,500 PHEVs are now on Australian roads. Even with the recent upswing in PHEV sales, EVs are still the more popular choice among the two.

"With 300,000 electric vehicles on Australian roads - and counting - we're seeing a significant shift in how Australians choose to drive,” said Electric Vehicle Council CEO Julie Delvecchio.

"Just a few years ago, electric vehicles were an emerging option in Australia, with a limited selection of models at expensive prices. But today, EVs are a serious consideration for many drivers and a familiar sight on roads nationwide. Today, Australians have access to more than 120 EV car models, over 220 variants, and a wider range of affordable options starting at under $30,000, with even more choices and competitive pricing on the horizon.”