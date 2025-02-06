EVs and PHEVs hit major milestone in Australia

Australian drivers have reached a significant milestone in the shift towards cleaner transport by putting more than 300,000 EVs and PHEVs on the road, according to the Electric Vehicle Council.
Analysis of the EVC’s data shows that since sales data commenced in 2011, more than 248,000 EVs and 53,500 PHEVs are now on Australian roads. Even with the recent upswing in PHEV sales, EVs are still the more popular choice among the two.
"With 300,000 electric vehicles on Australian roads - and counting - we're seeing a significant shift in how Australians choose to drive,” said Electric Vehicle Council CEO Julie Delvecchio.
"Just a few years ago, electric vehicles were an emerging option in Australia, with a limited selection of models at expensive prices. But today, EVs are a serious consideration for many drivers and a familiar sight on roads nationwide. Today, Australians have access to more than 120 EV car models, over 220 variants, and a wider range of affordable options starting at under $30,000, with even more choices and competitive pricing on the horizon.”
The EV and PHEV sales milestone comes as the latest national sales data from January 2025 shows that EV sales have decreased by 18.3 per cent year-on-year to just 4.4 per cent of overall sales - but both plug-in hybrids and regular hybrids recorded increases of 51.5 per cent and 88.5 per cent respectively.
In January 2025, 3,011 EVs were registered compared with 1,908 PHEVs and 14,386 hybrids, while overall new vehicle sales declined 3.3 per cent year-on-year with 86,804 new registrations.
Once again, Toyota topped the charts with 18,424 units registered (up 2.9 per cent), with Mazda (8,322, up 1.9 per cent), Ford (6,830, up 3.1 per cent), Kia (5,720, up 0.2 per cent) and Mitsubishi (5,681, down 3.9 per cent) rounding out the top five.
Top 10 selling cars in Australia January 2025:
|Model
|Sold
|Toyota RAV4
|5,076
|Ford Ranger
|4,254
|Toyota HiLux
|3,302
|Toyota Prado
|2,847
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|2,090
|Isuzu D-Max
|2,086
|Mazda CX-5
|1,872
|Kia Sportage
|1,826
|Ford Everest
|1,679
|Mazda CX-3
|1,608
