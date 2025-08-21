An iconic piece of Australian motoring and cultural history is heading to auction, with the late Steve Irwin’s 1982 Toyota LandCruiser HJ47 Troop Carrier listed by online platform Collecting Cars.

The hard-working four-wheel drive, affectionately known as a ‘Troopie,’ was once in service at Queensland’s Australia Zoo, where it supported the daily operations of the 700-acre wildlife facility. The zoo remains central to Irwin’s legacy, promoting conservation through education nearly two decades after his passing.

Unlike most LandCruisers of its era, this vehicle is powered by a 4.9-litre Cleveland Ford V8 engine, showing 415,426 kilometres on the odometer. It also features a number of unusual chassis and body details, such as the Troop Carrier body combined with ute-derived components including a rear crossmember and additional cab mount supports. An aluminium bull bar, thought to date back to its working days at Australia Zoo, remains fitted.

The exterior is finished in white and prominently displays green “The Crocodile Hunter™” lettering across the sides and bonnet. Adding to its provenance, the vehicle comes with a detailed history booklet and a signed letter from Steve Irwin’s son, Robert Irwin, confirming its authenticity.

“This special Toyota LandCruiser represents an important piece of Australian history and culture,” said Lee Hallett, Head of APAC at Collecting Cars.

The LandCruiser was acquired directly from Australia Zoo by its current owner in 2013. Since then, it has undergone extensive mechanical refurbishment, an overhaul of the electrical system and various other improvements to keep it in working order while retaining its original character.

For collectors, the sale offers the rare chance to secure not only a classic Toyota LandCruiser but also a vehicle intertwined with one of Australia’s most recognisable cultural figures. Online bidding will be conducted through Collecting Cars, which has established itself as a global platform for classic, performance and collectible vehicles.

The auction adds another chapter to the enduring story of the LandCruiser in Australian life – a model prized for its toughness, now with a unique place in the nation’s conservation history.