Searching for a medium SUV in today’s new car market is a daunting prospect, with more than 20 different options to choose from. For car makers, standing out in such a busy and crowded market can be tough.

A reliable and enduring attraction for buyers, however, is good value, which GWM’s products routinely deliver and why we awarded the GWM Haval H6 the Value award in this year’s Wheels Best Medium SUV 2025 awards. Let’s learn more about the H6 and what it offers to medium SUV buyers.

2026 GWM Haval H6 pricing (drive away):

Lux 2.0T $35,990 Ultra 2.0T $38,990 Lux Hybrid $38,990 Ultra Hybrid $41,990 Ultra Hybrid AWD $45,490 Lux Plug-in Hybrid $42,990 Ultra Plug-in Hybrid $45,990 Ultra Plug-in Hybrid AWD $48,990

GWM Haval H6 drivetrains

GWM Australia offers the Haval H6 with a full array of five drivetrains: one petrol, two hybrid and two plug-in hybrid, and impressively, all run on 91RON regular unleaded fuel. The ‘entry-level’ drivetrain is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol making 170kW of power and 380Nm of torque. It sends its power to the front wheels only using a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission, and combined fuel consumption is rated at 7.4L/100km.

Above the 2.0T sits the most popular drivetrain in the H6 range: the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid. Making 179kW of power and 530Nm of torque, it makes more grunt than the 2.0T, but it’s also 2.2L/100km more fuel efficient at just 5.2L/100km. It’s front-wheel drive like the 2.0T, but GWM has recently added an all-wheel drive version that adds an electric rear motor for 268kW/760Nm combined outputs – yet, just a 0.2L/100km increase in fuel consumption and 5g/km increase in CO2 emissions at 5.4L/100km and 125g/km respectively.

GWM Australia also offers the Haval H6 with a choice of two plug-in hybrids, with both using a turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The front-wheel drive version makes 240kW/540Nm outputs, while the all-wheel drive drivetrain makes the same outputs as the all-wheel drive hybrid at 268kW/760Nm – or, comfortably, the most powerful in the mainstream medium SUV segment.

Plug-in hybrid models feature a 19.09kWh LFP battery that can be DC fast charged at up to 34kW for a claimed 30-80 per cent charge time of just 28 minutes. The claimed NEDC range for the 2WD PHEV is an impressive 106km, with the AWD PHEV losing just 6km for 100km in total.

Combined fuel consumption for the H6 PHEV with a charged battery is rated at between 1.0 and 1.1L/100km, but the low charge claimed consumption is 5.0L/100km (5.3L/100km for the AWD model) so even without a full charge, the H6 PHEV is still impressively fuel efficient.

GWM Haval H6 dimensions

Regardless of model chosen, the Haval H6 measures 4703mm long, 1886mm wide, 1730mm tall and rides on a 2738mm long wheelbase. The boot in all variants measures 560 litres with the rear seats up, and either 1445 litres (hybrid + PHEV models) or 1485 litres (2.0T) with the rear seats folded.

Kerb weight for the H6 ranges from 1592kg for the 2.0T to 1652kg for the Lux hybrid, to 1946kg for the AWD PHEV. Braked towing capacity is 2000kg for the 2.0T and 1500kg for all hybrids.

GWM Haval H6 safety features

All GWM Haval H6 models are equipped with:

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB) with pedestrian, cyclist and junction assistance

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist

Traffic sign recognition

Driver fatigue monitoring

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert with braking

Door open warning

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring

The Ultra models further add automatic parking functionality and automatic reverse braking.

The H6 range received a five-star ANCAP safety rating in 2022 with scores of 88 per cent for adult occupancy protection, 88 per cent for child occupancy protection, 73 per cent for vulnerable road user protection and 81 per cent for safety assist.

GWM added and refined the H6’s safety features in its 2025 facelift, so it would likely score higher if tested again.

GWM Haval H6 Lux standard features

19-inch black alloy wheels

Dusk-sensing automatic LED lighting

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Keyless entry and push button start

Heated and auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps

Electric tailgate with kick-to-open functionality (hybrid only)

Leather steering wheel

Synthetic leather upholstery

Driver six-way electric seat adjustment

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

14.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless phone charger

Live services (PHEV only)

5x USB charging ports

GWM Haval H6 Ultra model adds to Lux:

Head-up display

Rear privacy glass

Panoramic sunroof

Driver seat memory and lumbar adjustment

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated steering wheel

Eight-speaker sound system (hybrid – petrol and PHEV have nine speakers)

Automatic parking (excluding PHEV)

Stainless steel front scuff plates

H6 colour range

Hamilton White

Golden Black (+ $495)

Astral Pearl (+ $495)

Ayers Grey (+ $495)

H6 warranty and service costs

The H6 is covered by a seven-year/unlimited km warranty with an eight-year/160,000km warranty for the battery on hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. There is also five years of roadside assistance and five years of capped price servicing.

Five years/70,000km of servicing the H6 costs between $2110 ($422 per year) for the 2.0T, $2145 (2WD) / $2175 (AWD) for the hybrid and $2220 for the PHEV variants. The first service due is in 12 months or 10,000km (whichever comes first) and every service afterwards a further 12 months or 15,000km (again, whichever comes first).