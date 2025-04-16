A new top-spec Platinum grade has been added to the 2025 Toyota Tundra range, which will join the entry-level Limited in Australian Toyota showrooms from May. Initially released in a single spec late last year, the Tundra’s line-up has grown to two offerings to compete better with other big utes such as the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado and Ram 1500.

Priced from $172,990 plus on-road costs, the new Platinum grade in the Tundra line-up adds black 20-inch alloy wheels, a black tailgate handle, a chrome grille with a mesh insert, dark chrome exterior trim, rain-sensing wipers, LED tub lights and a panoramic roof.

Inside the Tundra Platinum, leather upholstery, 10-way electric front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment and massaging, a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated outboard rear seats, a panoramic roof, ambient interior lighting and a 10.9-inch head-up display also feature.

That’s on top of the features in the Limited, such as automatic LED lighting, synthetic leather upholstery with heated and ventilated front seats, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto, DAB+ digital radio, a 12-speaker sound system and a wireless phone charger.

Safety equipment on both Tundra models includes eight airbags, autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, lane trace assist, lane departure assist, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Under the bonnet of both Tundra models is a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre petrol V6 engine mated to an electric motor and 6.5Ah nickel metal hydride battery. Combined outputs are a huge 326kW/790Nm. That’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

Toyota Tundra pricing (plus on-road costs):

Limited: $155,990

Platinum: $172,990

The new Platinum variant of the Tundra will go on sale in Australia in May, with the first local deliveries to commence then.