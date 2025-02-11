Ford F-150: Your need to know about the best-selling beast

Things we like Stonking drivetrain is punchy and tows well

Amazingly easy to drive and very comfortable

Excellent practicality; can fit five adults no problem Not so much Limited model range means spending a lot for extra features like adaptive cruise control

There’s no getting away from the size

Some cheap interior materials

However, if you're expecting interior quality typical of a $140,000 car, you'll be disappointed in the F-150. The Lariat uses lots of soft touch materials around its cabin, though some of the materials used like the leather trim on the seats feels a bit cheap. The F-150 XLT uses a small 8.0-inch touchscreen and the Lariat a larger 12.3-inch unit, both running Ford's excellent 'Sync 4' infotainment system. Both are well featured with wireless smartphone mirroring, satellite navigation and digital radio, and are also easy to use. The 18-speaker B&O sound system in the Lariat is a highlight too - it's quite punchy and sounds great.

The rear seat of the F-150 is palatial - it's much larger than a Ranger and can easily fit three child seats or three large adults. Head-, knee- and legroom is excellent, and the seats themselves are a bit flat but still comfortable. The seats also fold up or down, with secret storage underneath the seat base that's lockable on the Lariat. The features on offer are reasonable too, with air vents, charging ports and massive door bins, plus the Lariat adds heated outboard seats as well. The tray - as we've come to expect from Fords, thanks to the Ranger - is quite practical with rulers on the tailgate, Ford's 'Boxlink' system with locking cleats, a built-in step in the tailgate and in the Lariat, a power tailgate. There are certainly more clever features here than in rivals.

How big is the Ford F-150? The F-150 SWB measures 5,884mm long, 2,030mm wide, 1,955mm tall and rides on a 3,694mm long wheelbase with the LWB adding an extra 300mm to 6,184mm in total. For reference, a Ranger is up to 5,403mm long, 2,028mm wide and 1,928mm tall.

The F-150 SWB's tray measures 1,705mm long, 1,656mm wide (or 1,531mm at the opening), 1,285mm wide between the wheel arches and 543mm high from the load floor to the top of the box – the LWB's tray is an extra 300mm long at 2,005mm in total length.

How much can the Ford F-150 tow? Regardless of model chosen, the F-150 is capable of towing a 4,500kg braked trailer, which is at least 1,000kg more than smaller utes like the Ranger, and its tow ball mass can be up to 450kg.

The F-150's GVM ranges from 3,320kg in the SWB to 3,265kg in the LWB, while its GCM ranges from 7,720kg in the SWB to 7,765kg in the LWB. Payload ranges from 685kg in the Lariat SWB to 794kg in the XLT LWB.

Will I enjoy driving the Ford F-150? A great example of the relaxed American mode of transport, the F-150 is very comfortable. Its ride is softer than the firm Silverado, but still displays reasonable body control. The F-150 is very refined at speed - road noise levels are low, engine noise is low and it's comfortable and relaxing to drive.

Handing is not something you'd expect to be a strength of the F-150, but it might surprise you as it can be reasonably fun to punt around. The steering is a touch slow but reasonably accurate and direct, which is helpful given how large, in particular, is the LWB F-150. There's no escaping the F-150's size around town where its large mirrors help visibility, but it's still quite long. The drivetrain is arguably the most impressive part of the F-150 experience. A de-tuned version of the engine used by the Ford GT supercar, the 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 still makes strong outputs: 298kW of power at 6,000rpm and 678Nm of torque at 3,100pm.

That engine is mated to a 10-speed torque converter automatic transmission, sending power to either just the rear or all four wheels. While the power figure is competitive with V8-powered rivals, the F-150's torque figure easily eclipses them by at least 50Nm and helps cement the F-150's strong towing ability. The F-150's grand touring ability is excellent; a 12-hour stint would fly by in it and thanks to its huge fuel tank, you'd not need to stop for fuel for over 1,000km at a highway cruise.

How much does the Ford F-150 cost to run? The F-150 range is rated at 12.5L/100km for combined fuel consumption, with CO2 emissions of 290g/km. The F-150 features a huge 136-litre fuel tank and can use 91RON regular unleaded fuel.

Real life fuel consumption will obviously depend on use, but we bettered Ford's claim in a mix of driving with a result of 10.7L/100km, which is not bad for such a large vehicle.

What warranty covers the Ford F-150? Like the greater Ford Australia range, the 2024 Ford F-150 is covered by a five-year/unlimited warranty with up to seven years of roadside assistance if serviced by a Ford dealership. That's matched by Toyota and eclipses both Chevrolet and Ram's local warranties.

The first five years/75,000km of servicing costs a reasonable $2,081 ($416 annually).

Which Ford F-150 should I buy? This is difficult because of a few factors: there are only two models on offer in Australia and the equipment levels - and price - between the two is huge. Those expecting features like adaptive cruise control and LED headlights have no choice but to spend the extra almost-$33,000 and go for the Lariat.