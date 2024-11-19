2025 Toyota Tundra: Everything you need to know

Toyota plans to offer just a single, highly specced variant of the Tundra in Australia in the form of the Tundra Limited. If the pricing is correct, it will make the Tundra the most expensive contender in the booming full-size dual-cab segment which includes the Ford F-150 ($106,950), Ram 1500 ($98,950) and Chevrolet Silverado ($128,000). 7 Helping to justify the Toyota’s premium is that it will be the only contender in the class to offer a hybrid powertrain, with its 326kW/790Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 not only promising better economy but also class-leading levels of power and torque.

An official price is yet to be confirmed by Toyota, but the leak does provide a ballpark to where Toyota’s big ute could be positioned. Tundra begins local evaluation trial Dec 23: Toyota's big and muscly Tundra is now in the hands of Australian customers as the full-size pick-up begins a local evaluation trial. Although the vehicle is yet to be 100 per cent confirmed for sale, any other outcome would be a shock considering the great lengths and expense Toyota Australia is going to with development. The company has confirmed the first group of Australians have received their Tundra evaluation vehicles, with a total of 300 US-built vehicles to be converted by Walkinshaw Automotive Group and delivered to 'customers' by April 2024. Each selected customer will pay $2500 per month through the Full Service Lease program provided by Toyota's finance arm. The lease includes all scheduled servicing/maintenance, as well as mechanical repairs, replacement tyres, roadside assistance, plus comprehensive insurance.

In return, all 300 customers are required to provide Toyota with feedback on their Tundra experiences. Toyota has confirmed the exact Tundra model is a Limited variant. 7 Key standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, artificial-leather seats, heated/ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12-speaker JBL audio system, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless phone charging. Safety equipment includes radar cruise, blind-spot monitoring, front/rear sensors, auto high beam, and panoramic view monitor.

Toyota says the Tundra will not be confirmed for sale in Australia until the development program has proven completely successful. "This a dedicated re-engineering program, led by Toyota Australia and made possible by our global partners and is closely supported by our parent company and Toyota North America,: said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations. 7 “It will utilise OE levels of design, development, testing and componentry rooted in Toyota's deep commitment to quality, durability and reliability. "This project shows just how serious we are at Toyota about quality, and a RHD Tundra will not be available for sale in Australia until we are totally satisfied.

"We are really excited to get such a significant project to this stage, and look forward to seeing development prototypes on our roads and test tracks in the weeks and months ahead." The Toyota Tundra prototypes will be powered by the most fuel-efficient drivetrain available for the pick-up – a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre petrol V6 hybrid unit. The V6 hybrid produces 326kW and 790Nm, and is offered only in the highest trim grades in the US, such as the Tundra TRD Pro. Other models feature just a twin-turbo petrol V6 with lower outputs. 7 A new-generation Toyota Tundra was unveiled in September 2021, replacing the previous model that had been on sale for 14 years. Notable changes included a switch from leaf springs to a multi-link arrangement for the rear suspension, new engines, and a more sophisticated cabin featuring either 8.0-inch or 14-inch infotainment touchscreens.