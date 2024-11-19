2025 Toyota Tundra: Everything you need to know

Toyota has announced the launch of the hotly anticipated full-size Tundra, which arrives after a huge development program for Australia.
Get all the details, and latest story links, below. Here's everything we know so far.
- November 2024: 2025 pricing and specs announced
- September 2024: Confirmed for November 2024 launch
- February 2024: Tundra pricing potentially leaked
- December 2023: Tundra begins local evaluation
- September 2023: Tundra SR5 driven in Australia!
- August 2023: 300 Tundra utes to be leased in Oz
- May 2023: Tundra TRD Pro review
- May 2023: Tundra spied in Australia, in non-hybrid spec
- November 2022: Tundra could be a sales winner in Oz
- September 2022: F-150 v Tundra spec battle
- August 2022: Tundra confirmed for Australia
2025 Tundra price and specifications announced
Nov 24: Fresh on the heels of the release of the ever-popular LandCruiser Prado 250, Toyota has just announced the launch of the hotly anticipated full-size Tundra.
Tundra confirmed for November launch
Toyota Australia has confirmed the 2025 Tundra full-size pick-up will join its local fleet in November this year.
From November the Tundra will only be available in the existing Limited model, with a new, higher specification variant set to join the line-up in 2025.
Tundra pricing potentially leaked
Feb 24: Don’t expect much change from $150K when the highly specced Toyota Tundra officially arrives
The 2025 Toyota Tundra will cost close to $150K before on-road costs when it arrives in dealerships in 2025, according to leaked pricing from an industry guide.
While Toyota is yet to officially confirm the Tundra for sale in Australia — the full-size pick-up is currently being evaluated as part of an Aussie trial with select customers — an industry pricing guide has revealed the big dual-cab will cost $145,990 once it hits dealerships.
Toyota plans to offer just a single, highly specced variant of the Tundra in Australia in the form of the Tundra Limited.
If the pricing is correct, it will make the Tundra the most expensive contender in the booming full-size dual-cab segment which includes the Ford F-150 ($106,950), Ram 1500 ($98,950) and Chevrolet Silverado ($128,000).
Helping to justify the Toyota’s premium is that it will be the only contender in the class to offer a hybrid powertrain, with its 326kW/790Nm 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 not only promising better economy but also class-leading levels of power and torque.
An official price is yet to be confirmed by Toyota, but the leak does provide a ballpark to where Toyota’s big ute could be positioned.
Tundra begins local evaluation trial
Dec 23: Toyota's big and muscly Tundra is now in the hands of Australian customers as the full-size pick-up begins a local evaluation trial.
Although the vehicle is yet to be 100 per cent confirmed for sale, any other outcome would be a shock considering the great lengths and expense Toyota Australia is going to with development.
The company has confirmed the first group of Australians have received their Tundra evaluation vehicles, with a total of 300 US-built vehicles to be converted by Walkinshaw Automotive Group and delivered to 'customers' by April 2024.
Each selected customer will pay $2500 per month through the Full Service Lease program provided by Toyota's finance arm. The lease includes all scheduled servicing/maintenance, as well as mechanical repairs, replacement tyres, roadside assistance, plus comprehensive insurance.
In return, all 300 customers are required to provide Toyota with feedback on their Tundra experiences. Toyota has confirmed the exact Tundra model is a Limited variant.
Key standard features include 20-inch alloy wheels, artificial-leather seats, heated/ventilated front seats, 12.3-inch digital driver display, dual-zone climate control, 14-inch infotainment touchscreen, 12-speaker JBL audio system, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless phone charging.
Safety equipment includes radar cruise, blind-spot monitoring, front/rear sensors, auto high beam, and panoramic view monitor.
The hybrid drivetrain comprises a 3.5-litre turbocharged V6, electric motor and nickel-metal-hydride battery with combined outputs of 326kW and 790Nm - linked to a 10-speed auto and dual-range four-wheel-drive system.
A standard braked towing capacity of 3500kg can be upgraded to 4500kg.
You can read more details below, include our exclusive drive of a RHD Tundra SR5 turbo V6 model.
Wheels has driven one of Toyota's Walkinshaw-converted Tundra hybrids, though impressions are embargoed until the new year.
Toyota Tundra SR5 driven in Australia
Sep 23: The Tundra isn't yet on the market, but we've at long last had a decent drive on Australian roads – sealed and unsealed.
300 Tundra utes to be leased, still not confirmed for local sale
There will be a fleet of Tundra utes in the hands of Toyota customers by April 2024. But, according to Toyota, this doesn't confirm that the full-size ute will go on sale in Australia.
2023 Tundra TRD Pro driven
Aug 23: As Toyota undertakes localisation and testing of the 2024 Tundra in Australia, we take the off-road-oriented TRD Pro version for a spin to see what it's like
Tundra spied in Australia, in non-hybrid spec
May 23: As Toyota increases its Tundra test fleet, an eagle-eyed Wheels viewer spotted a non-hybrid Limited in the wild
Opinion: Tundra could be a sales winner in Australia
Nov 22: There’s nothing cold about this Tundra, Fraser reckons.
Ford F-150 vs 2023 Toyota Tundra
Sep 22: With the announcement that Ford and Toyota will be offering the F-150 and Tundra in right-hand drive, we compare their specs to see how they both stack up.
Tundra confirmed for Australia
Aug 22: The Toyota Tundra full-size pick-up has taken a massive stride towards going on sale in Australia after the company confirmed a local right-hand-drive development program.
Snapshot
- Testing to begin locally from next month
- Partnering with Walkinshaw for conversion
- Will get twin-turbo 3.5-litre petrol V6 hybrid
- Australian sale not yet confirmed - but likely for 2024
Toyota Australia has long been investigating the potential to bring the US-focused truck to this market, noting the success of other imported American trucks like the RAM 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado that have been converted to RHD.
Tundra prototypes will begin testing next month and be evaluated “against Australia's severe local conditions and tough customer use”. Toyota Australia says that by late 2023 the final stage of the RHD re-engineering program will involve 300 Tundra vehicles testing nationwide in real-world conditions.
The company is partnering with the Walkinshaw Automotive Group for the Tundra re-engineering and build project. Walkinshaw has vast experience in converting full-size pick-ups for Australia, with existing responsibilities for both the RAM range (on behalf of importer Ateco), the Chevrolet Silverado (for GM Special Vehicles), and flagship W580 versions of the Volkswagen Amarok (below).
Toyota claims its program will set a new benchmark in Australia for converting left-hand drive trucks to right-hand drive.
The company says the Tundra prototypes will borrow components from its global parts bin and include the steering column and rack, accelerator, brake pedals, and gearshift lever from the LandCruiser 300.
That’s made easier by the Tundra and LC300 sharing Toyota’s TNGA-F platform, along with the Sequoia three-row large SUV sold in the States.
Toyota says the Tundra will not be confirmed for sale in Australia until the development program has proven completely successful.
"This a dedicated re-engineering program, led by Toyota Australia and made possible by our global partners and is closely supported by our parent company and Toyota North America,: said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia’s vice president sales, marketing and franchise operations.
“It will utilise OE levels of design, development, testing and componentry rooted in Toyota's deep commitment to quality, durability and reliability.
"This project shows just how serious we are at Toyota about quality, and a RHD Tundra will not be available for sale in Australia until we are totally satisfied.
"We are really excited to get such a significant project to this stage, and look forward to seeing development prototypes on our roads and test tracks in the weeks and months ahead."
The Toyota Tundra prototypes will be powered by the most fuel-efficient drivetrain available for the pick-up – a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre petrol V6 hybrid unit.
The V6 hybrid produces 326kW and 790Nm, and is offered only in the highest trim grades in the US, such as the Tundra TRD Pro. Other models feature just a twin-turbo petrol V6 with lower outputs.
A new-generation Toyota Tundra was unveiled in September 2021, replacing the previous model that had been on sale for 14 years.
Notable changes included a switch from leaf springs to a multi-link arrangement for the rear suspension, new engines, and a more sophisticated cabin featuring either 8.0-inch or 14-inch infotainment touchscreens.
It also comes with the impressive towing capacity the full-size pick-up segment is renowned for, rated at up to 5443kg in the US market. Two new driving models allow the Tundra to be set up for whatever it is towing, such as a small trailer or large boat.
In the US, the Tundra is available in seven trim grades, with a choice of double-cab or crew-cab in most grades, and with a choice of two bed lengths.
