Mitsubishi confirms new-gen ASX for Australia

Specific launch timing is yet to be confirmed but Mitsubishi Motors Australia has confirmed that a new generation of ASX small SUV will go on sale sometime in 2025. But instead of being developed by Mitsubishi, the new ASX is instead based on the Renault Captur. To differentiate the two, the ASX features different badging and slightly different styling, but will be manufactured in the same Spanish factory as the Captur and not the current ASX’s Japanese factory. While the Captur-based ASX is new to Australia, it’s actually been sold in Europe since 2023. 10 In Europe, the ASX is available with 1.6-litre hybrid drivetrain, as well as turbocharged 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre petrol engines and even a 1.6-litre turbo diesel. Mitsubishi Australia is yet to confirm local drivetrains, but we’d wager at least both the hybrid and 1.3-litre petrol engines as part of the lineup.

While local specifications are also yet to be confirmed, available equipment on European models includes a 10.4-inch portrait touchscreen with inbuilt Google, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wheels up to 18 inches in size, all-LED exterior lighting and a full active safety suite including a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control with adaptive lane guidance, auto high beam and automatic parking. The new model comes as a new Australian Design Rule (ADR) mandate has forced Mitsubishi to discontinue the ASX - and its Eclipse Cross and Pajero Sport siblings - locally as re-engineering the models was adjudged as not feasible. 10 “Given the position of ASX, Eclipse Cross and Pajero Sport in their current life cycles, investment towards the re-engineering of these vehicles to incorporate the new ADRs was not commercially feasible,” said Mitsubishi Motors Australia CEO, Shaun Westcott.

Mitsubishi is also yet to confirm local pricing, but the outgoing ASX starts at $24,990 plus on-road costs. Considering that the new model is to be manufactured in Spain - which doesn’t share a Free Trade Agreement with Australia, unlike Japan where the previous ASX is manufactured - it’s likely to start at a higher price. To compensate for the likely gap in production, Mitsubishi Australia ordered a surplus of current shape ASXs to last until later in 2025 when the new model will be on sale. These cars have already arrived in Australia to meet the requirements for the new ADR. 10 “We have worked closely with our dealer partners to ensure each model line will be ordered in sufficient quantities ahead of time. This will support our customers while we continue to confirm our future model plans as a core Mitsubishi market.” said Westcott.