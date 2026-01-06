Nissan Australia has confirmed full pricing and specifications for the MY26 Qashqai, marking a major milestone for the popular small SUV as it transitions to an exclusively electrified future. When it arrives in local showrooms from March 2026, every Qashqai variant will be powered solely by Nissan’s latest-generation e-POWER system – featuring key powertrain components manufactured in Australia.

A fixture of the Australian market since its original launch as the Dualis in 2007, the Qashqai enters 2026 in its most advanced and efficient form yet. Nissan’s decision to make e-POWER standard across the range reflects strong customer uptake of the technology and the brand’s broader push toward lower-emissions mobility.

1

The updated e-POWER system delivers tangible gains across efficiency, refinement and performance. Combined fuel consumption has dropped to 4.1L/100km, down from 4.8L/100km previously, while CO₂ emissions have been reduced by 17.8 per cent to 92g/km. Cabin refinement has also improved, with Nissan claiming the MY26 Qashqai is 5.6dB quieter, delivering a more EV-like driving experience. A new Sport Mode provides an additional 10kW boost for more responsive performance when required.

Central to these improvements is Nissan’s new 5-in-1 e-POWER powertrain architecture, which integrates the electric motor, generator, inverter, increaser and reducer into a single compact unit. This design reduces weight and complexity while improving energy efficiency. Crucially, high-pressure cast aluminium components for this system are produced at Nissan Casting Australia Plant in Dandenong South, which serves as the global sole supplier for the technology.

2

Paired with a newly developed 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine using Nissan’s STARC combustion technology, the system achieves a thermal efficiency of up to 42 per cent, converting more fuel into usable energy and less into wasted heat. Despite never driving the wheels directly, the engine generates electricity on demand, meaning no plug-in charging is required.

For MY26, the Qashqai range expands with the introduction of a new entry-level ST-L e-POWER grade, priced from $45,640 before on-road costs. It is joined by the Ti e-POWER ($49,640), Ti-L e-POWER ($53,640) and N-Design e-POWER ($54,140), making electrified driving more accessible across a broader price range.

Technology updates extend beyond the powertrain. All variants now feature an enhanced Digital Around View Monitor with 3D eight-point views, Skeleton Hood and T-Junction visibility. Higher grades also gain upgraded ProPILOT+ driver assistance with improved lane detection and display graphics.

1

The MY26 Qashqai remains well equipped, with standard features including a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging, NissanConnect Services and a comprehensive safety suite.

Backed by Nissan’s 10-year/300,000km warranty when serviced through the dealer network, the MY26 Qashqai represents a significant step forward – not just in efficiency and technology, but also in highlighting Australia’s role in Nissan’s global electrification strategy.