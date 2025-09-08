Nissan has announced that the next-generation Qashqai will launch in Australia in the first half of 2026 with an exclusively e-POWER hybrid line-up, phasing out conventional petrol options.

The move reflects increasing local demand for hybrid technology, with Nissan saying the change will deliver an electric-style driving experience without the need for charging.

“Australian drivers have spoken clearly through their purchasing decisions – particularly in higher-grade models – demonstrating clear preference for the smooth, efficient, and refined EV-like driving experience that e-POWER delivers,” said Warwick Daly, Deputy Director of Product & Retail Campaigns at Nissan Australia.

The new Qashqai adopts Nissan’s most advanced e-POWER system yet, promising efficiency gains and refinement improvements over the current model. Based on European WLTP testing, the SUV achieves fuel use of 4.5L/100km, a 16% improvement on real-world efficiency, and CO₂ emissions reduced by 12%. Range is claimed at up to 1,200 kilometres on a single tank.

Other upgrades include a 5.6dB reduction in cabin noise and a 10kW power boost in Sport Mode, giving the SUV a quieter and more responsive character.

Unlike traditional hybrids, e-POWER propels the car using only its electric motor, with the 1.5-litre turbocharged engine generating electricity on demand. This design enables instant acceleration, regenerative braking, and the convenience of refuelling at any petrol station.

A key part of the Qashqai’s new X-in-1 e-POWER powertrain is being designed and manufactured in Australia. Nissan’s Casting Australia Plant in Dandenong South serves as the sole global supplier for these components, ensuring every new Qashqai e-POWER worldwide contains Australian-made technology.

Nissan says the decision underlines Australia’s contribution to the brand’s electrification strategy while supporting local jobs and expertise.

Full details of the Australian model range, including pricing and specifications, will be released closer to launch.