A new Ti grade of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrid will see $5200 cut from the current price, sitting below the current Ti-L model.

Priced from $47,165 plus on-road costs, the Qashqai Ti e-Power does without features such as Bose audio, a panoramic glass roof and power tailgate compared with the more expensive Ti-L e-Power.

Under the bonnet of the Qashqai Ti e-Power is the same 140kW/330Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid set up, which uses the engine as a generator to charge the 1.8kWh battery instead of it directly powering the wheels. It’s rated at 4.8L/100km for combined fuel consumption, and 112g/km for combined CO2 emissions.

There have been no other updates to the Qashqai model line-up for the 2026 model year.

2025 Nissan Qashqai pricing (plus on-road costs):

ST $34,665 ST-L $38,665 Ti $42,965 Ti e-Power $47,165 (new) Ti-L $48,165 (new) Ti-L e-Power $52,365 (new) N-Design e-Power $54,365 (new)

Qashqai Ti e-Power standard features:

19-inch alloy wheels

Automatic lights and wipers

LED exterior lighting including adaptive high beam

Keyless entry with push button start

Roof rails

Rear privacy glass

Heated leather steering wheel

Leather and faux leather upholstery

Heated front seats

8-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and memory functionality

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

12.3-inch infotainment system with Nissan Connected Car Services

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

Wireless phone charger

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Automatic rear braking

Intelligent driver alert

Front and rear parking sensors

360-degree camera

The Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries commencing soon.