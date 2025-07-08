A new Ti grade of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrid will see $5200 cut from the current price, sitting below the current Ti-L model.
Priced from $47,165 plus on-road costs, the Qashqai Ti e-Power does without features such as Bose audio, a panoramic glass roof and power tailgate compared with the more expensive Ti-L e-Power.
Under the bonnet of the Qashqai Ti e-Power is the same 140kW/330Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid set up, which uses the engine as a generator to charge the 1.8kWh battery instead of it directly powering the wheels. It’s rated at 4.8L/100km for combined fuel consumption, and 112g/km for combined CO2 emissions.
There have been no other updates to the Qashqai model line-up for the 2026 model year.
2025 Nissan Qashqai pricing (plus on-road costs):
|ST
|$34,665
|ST-L
|$38,665
|Ti
|$42,965
|Ti e-Power
|$47,165 (new)
|Ti-L
|$48,165 (new)
|Ti-L e-Power
|$52,365 (new)
|N-Design e-Power
|$54,365 (new)
Qashqai Ti e-Power standard features:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic lights and wipers
- LED exterior lighting including adaptive high beam
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Roof rails
- Rear privacy glass
- Heated leather steering wheel
- Leather and faux leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- 8-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and memory functionality
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- 12.3-inch infotainment system with Nissan Connected Car Services
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- Wireless phone charger
- 7x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert
- Automatic rear braking
- Intelligent driver alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
The Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries commencing soon.