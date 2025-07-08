A new Ti grade of the Nissan Qashqai e-Power hybrid will see $5200 cut from the current price, sitting below the current Ti-L model.

Priced from $47,165 plus on-road costs, the Qashqai Ti e-Power does without features such as Bose audio, a panoramic glass roof and power tailgate compared with the more expensive Ti-L e-Power.

Under the bonnet of the Qashqai Ti e-Power is the same 140kW/330Nm 1.5-litre three-cylinder hybrid set up, which uses the engine as a generator to charge the 1.8kWh battery instead of it directly powering the wheels. It’s rated at 4.8L/100km for combined fuel consumption, and 112g/km for combined CO2 emissions. 

There have been no other updates to the Qashqai model line-up for the 2026 model year.

2025 Nissan Qashqai pricing (plus on-road costs): 

ST$34,665
ST-L$38,665
Ti$42,965
Ti e-Power$47,165 (new)
Ti-L$48,165 (new)
Ti-L e-Power$52,365 (new)
N-Design e-Power$54,365 (new)

Qashqai Ti e-Power standard features: 

  • 19-inch alloy wheels
  • Automatic lights and wipers
  • LED exterior lighting including adaptive high beam
  • Keyless entry with push button start
  • Roof rails
  • Rear privacy glass
  • Heated leather steering wheel
  • Leather and faux leather upholstery
  • Heated front seats
  • 8-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment and memory functionality 
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
  • 12.3-inch infotainment system with Nissan Connected Car Services
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Satellite navigation
  • Wireless phone charger
  • 7x airbags
  • Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection
  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
  • Adaptive lane guidance
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Front and rear cross-traffic alert
  • Automatic rear braking
  • Intelligent driver alert
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree camera

The Nissan Qashqai Ti e-Power is now available to order ahead of the first deliveries commencing soon. 