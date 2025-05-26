Struggling Japanese automaker Nissan is pinning its hopes on its innovative hybrid technology known as ‘e-Power’ to steer the company back to financial stability.

After reporting a staggering $4.5 billion loss for the fiscal year ending March, the carmaker is accelerating efforts to revamp its product line-up and streamline operations.

Unlike traditional hybrids like the Toyota Prius, Nissan’s e-Power system uses a petrol engine solely to charge an electric battery. The wheels are powered exclusively by the electric motor, providing a smoother, quieter drive without the need for external charging eliminating one of the main barriers to electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

NIssan Qashqai N-Design with e-Power

“Nissan has a proud history of pioneering technologies that set us apart,” said Chief Technology Officer Eiichi Akashi during a media event at the company’s Grandrive testing facility outside Tokyo. He emphasized that e-Power’s convenience and performance are key to attracting new customers.

Already available in models like the Qashqai and X-Trail here and in Europe and the Note in Japan, e-Power will debut in the U.S. market in the upcoming Rogue SUV. The technology presents a promising middle ground for consumers hesitant about fully electric vehicles, offering electric driving without the charging infrastructure concerns.

As part of a sweeping recovery plan, Nissan is cutting 15 per cent of its global workforce around 20,000 jobs and downsizing its manufacturing footprint from 17 plants to 10. The turnaround strategy, spearheaded by new CEO Ivan Espinosa, also includes bolstering strategic partnerships and cost-cutting.

While pricing for the upcoming e-Power models has not been disclosed, Nissan hopes they will become best-sellers, especially in the challenging North American market, which has been complicated by trade tensions and tariff policies under former U.S. President Donald Trump.

NIssan Leaf

The company, once a leader in EVs with its pioneering Leaf model, is also developing next-generation electric vehicles and solid-state battery technology to remain competitive. However, analysts warn that Nissan faces a cash crunch, with speculation swirling over potential asset sales or even facility repurposing.

Talks of a merger with Honda collapsed earlier this year, leaving Nissan’s future uncertain but the success of e-Power could be the spark it needs to regain momentum.