BMW Australia has confirmed the return of its popular BMW Opera for All concert to Melbourne’s Fed Square, teaming up once again with Opera Australia to deliver a free evening of world-class opera to the public. The 2026 event marks the fourth time the initiative has been staged in Melbourne and forms part of a global program presented in major cities such as Munich, Berlin and London.

The open-air concert will take place on Saturday, March 14, from 6:30pm to 8:00pm, transforming Fed Square into a grand outdoor opera house in the heart of the city. Admission is free, with audiences encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot for what has become a highlight of Melbourne’s cultural calendar.

This year’s performance will feature a completely new line-up of four acclaimed Australian opera singers, who will perform a selection of some of the most recognisable and beloved arias in the operatic repertoire. The evening will be hosted by Greta Bradman AM, an award-winning soprano, writer and ABC broadcaster, who will act as Master of Ceremonies throughout the event.

In a special addition to the program, First Nations opera singer Shauntai Abdul-Rahman will deliver a Welcome to Country, marking the significance of the land and setting the tone for the evening’s celebrations.

Musical direction will once again be led by renowned conductor Brian Castles-Onion, returning to the podium to guide the performance. The concert will be supported by 20 musicians from Orchestra Victoria, providing live accompaniment as the sun sets across Fed Square. The Australian Girls Choir will open proceedings with a 20-minute prelude, warming up the audience ahead of the main performance.

BMW Opera for All is part of BMW’s global commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, with the initiative designed to make high-quality arts and culture accessible to broader audiences. By removing cost barriers, the program aims to create shared cultural experiences in public spaces.

BMW Group Australia CEO Vikram Pawah said the event reflects the company’s broader social responsibility. “Music is a powerful way to unite communities, spark joy and create shared experiences,” he said, adding that BMW Opera for All ensures world-class performances are available to everyone.

Opera Australia CEO Alex Budd said the partnership aligns with the organisation’s mission as it prepares to mark its 70th anniversary in 2026. “Whether it’s someone hearing their first aria or their fiftieth, our goal remains the same – to make opera vibrant, relevant and accessible to all,” he said.