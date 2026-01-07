The Australian new car market has exploded in recent years, with more brands than ever before vying for a slice of the roughly 1.2 million new cars Australians buy each year.

According to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), there are currently 67 brands competing for sales in Australia, with that number set to grow to 75 by 2031.

Last year alone saw around a dozen new brands, most of them from China, set up shop down under.

With the FCAI releasing its 2025 new car sales report this week, it’s timely then to see the brands that have cut through the – and which haven’t – to cement their positioning in Australia’s new car landscape. It’s worth pointing out that not all of the newcomers have reported their 2025 sales numbers to the FCAI, with brands such as Cadillac, Xpeng and GAC playing their cards close to their chests. For now.

Deepal – 481 sales

Chinese brand Deepal joined the fray in December 2024 with just a single model – the S07 electric medium SUV. It was joined in the latter half of the year by the E07 Multitruck, an odd hybrid SUV-cum-utility electric vehicle that promises a “multiverse of possibilities” according to the marketing department. The Deepal line-up will be bolstered this year by a compact electric SUV, the S05.

Deepal E07 – 194

Deepal S07 – 287

Foton – 178 sales

Foton isn’t a new brand to Australia, with a limited range sold here between 2012-19. But its return in 2025 heralded a new dawn for the Chinese brand with full-size pick-up trucks aimed squarely at the likes of the Ford F-150 and RAM 1500. More affordable than its rivals, the Foton Tunland has racked up 177 sales across the range with a single Aumark S light-duty commercial truck taking Foton’s tally to 178.

Foton Aumark S – 1

Foton Tunland V7 4X2 – 19

Foton Tunland V7 4X4 – 48

Foton Tunland V9 – 110

Geely – 5010 sales

The parent company of several automotive brands including Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, and Zeekr has expanded its Australian portfolio with its eponymous standalone brand, Geely. Just two models (for now) make up the Geely line-up, the EX5, a Tesla Model Y rivalling electric SUV and the Starray EM-i plug-in hybrid medium SUV which, at a tickle under $40k is Australia’s cheapest PHEV mid-sizer. Both are selling in good numbers for a first-year standalone brand.

Geely EX5 – 3944

Geely Starray EM-i – 1066

GMC – 342 sales

Sandwiched in between an armada of new Chinese electric car brands, General Motors sub-brand GMC entered the Aussie market in 2025 with just a single model. And it’s a big one. Literally. The GMC Yukon is an upper-large SUV, powered by a monster 6.2-litre V8 and with seating for eight.

GMC Yukon – 342

JAC – 1582 sales

As legacy dual-cab utes – such as Ford Ranger, Toyota HiLux and Nissan Navara – continue to creep up in price, the gap at the more affordable end of the segment is being quietly filled by a host of newcomers. It’s this gap that the only model in JAC’s range, the T9 dual-cab ute, is hoping to plug. Sales of 1582 last year show that there is a viable market for budget-priced dual-cabs.

JAC T9 – 1582

Leapmotor – 644 sales

The Chinese brand, co-owned by global automotive giant Stellantis (owner of Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Peugeot, Chrysler and Opel, among many others), entered the Australian market at the tail-end of 2024 with the C10 medium electric SUV. That lone model was joined in 2025 by the B10 compact electric SUV ahead of a promised influx of new models beginning in 2026.

Leapmotor B10 – 65

Leapmotor C10 – 579

Omoda Jaecoo – 3721 sales

The more upmarket spin-off of Chery, Omoda Jaecoo offers a range of SUVs in Australia including petrol, electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. They’ll be joined by a model onslaught, the brand potentially adding five new models to its expanding range this year.

Omoda Jaecoo J7 – 2706

Omoda Jaecoo J8 – 642

Omoda Jaecoo Omoda 9 – 373

Zeekr – 1994 sales

Another Geely-owned brand, Zeekr treads a slightly different path to its Chinese EV rivals with avant garde styling and performance the focus of the brand. The Zeekr X was the first model to land down under late in 2024, but it’s the Tesla Model Y-rivalling 7X that has ignited the sales chart, already racking up in excess of 1200 sales since October last year.

Zeekr 009 – 123

Zeekr 7X – 1206

Zeekr X – 665