Geely Auto Australia has announced that its second local model, the Starray EM-i, is now open for pre-order ahead of an official launch in September. The hybrid SUV will be the first vehicle in Australia to feature Geely’s EM-i (E-Motive Intelligence) Super Hybrid system, which combines petrol and electric power for extended range and improved efficiency.

The Starray EM-i follows the arrival of Geely’s fully electric EX5 and will mark Australia as the first market globally to offer the company’s EM-i technology.

Customers can place a deposit between 18 August and 30 September to secure the new SUV, with Geely matching deposits up to $1000 as part of a pre-launch offer. To qualify, buyers must take delivery by November 30, 2025. The final price of the vehicle will be confirmed at its launch event next month.

3

At launch, the Starray EM-i will be offered in two grades – the entry-level Complete and the higher-spec Inspire. A palette of six exterior colours will be available, with Alpine White as standard and five premium finishes including Polar Black, Cloudveil Silver, Volcanic Grey, Glacier Blue, and Jungle Green.

Inside, buyers can choose from Ebony Black trim or, on Inspire models, an exclusive Ivory White interior.

The hybrid system pairs a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an 11-in-1 electric drive unit housing two motors. Together, the electric motors generate 160 kW and 262 Nm of torque, sending power to the front wheels.

Energy is stored in an 18.4 kWh LFP battery pack, which contributes to a WLTP-tested combined range of up to 943 km and fuel consumption of 2.4 L/100 km. The system also supports vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) functionality, allowing external devices or other EVs to be charged directly from the car.

Full specifications and local pricing for the Starray EM-i will be confirmed at the official unveiling in September. Deliveries for customers who pre-order are expected before the end of November 2025.

1

Specs

Complete grade

18-inch alloy wheels

LED headlights, tail lights and daytime running lights

15.4-inch infotainment screen

10.2-inch digital instrument cluster

Wireless Apple CarPlay

Satellite navigation

Six-speaker sound system

Automatic climate control

Powered front seats

Heated seats (front row)

Surround View Monitor with 3D Vehicle View

Inspire grade adds: