Geely’s new electric mid-size SUV launches at a bargain price

Australian pricing has been announced for the new Geely EX5, which is now on sale. Priced from $40,490 plus on-road costs - or from $42,707.45 drive away - for the entry-level Complete, the EX5 undercuts all of its main rivals like the Leapmotor C10, Kia EV5 and Tesla Model Y.
The EX5’s pricing also undercuts smaller electric SUVs such as the Kia EV3.
For deliveries before April 30th, EX5 buyers can also take advantage of a bonus offer that includes 12 months of complimentary charging, a complimentary 7kW home charger (excluding installation), a 3.88 per cent comparison finance rate, an upgrade to premium paint and even three years of scheduled servicing.
Sitting on Geely’s new ‘GEA’ platform, the EX5 is powered by a front-mounted 160kW/320Nm electric motor that draws power from a 60.22kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery pack. The claimed WLTP-rated driving range is 430km for the Complete and 410km for the Inspire.
Geely claims that the EX5 will be able to travel up to 430km of range on the WLTP cycle, and charge as high as 100kW on a DC fast charger for a 30 to 80 percent charge in 20 minutes, or 11kW using an AC charger. The EX5 also features vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging at up to 3.3kW and 6kW respectively.
The EX5 measures 4,615mm long, 1,901mm wide, 1,670mm tall and rides on a 2,750mm-long wheelbase, making it identical in length to the aforementioned EV5. The claimed bootspace is 410 litres with the seats up and 1,877L with the rear seats folded.
Geely EX5 pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Complete: $40,990 (from $42,707.45 drive away)
- Inspire: $44,990 (from $46,707.45 drive away)
Geely EX5 Complete standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels with a tyre repair kit
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED exterior lighting
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Roof rails
- Heated and power-folding mirrors
- Rear privacy glass
- Keyless entry and push button start
- Leather steering wheel with ‘anti-virus technology’
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- 6-way driver/4-way passenger electric front seat adjustment
- Heated front seats
- Automatic climate control with rear air vents
- Heat pump
- 10.2-inch digital driver’s display
- 15.4-inch touchscreen with inbuilt connected services
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (coming via over-the-air update later in 2025)
- Six-speaker sound system
- 15W wireless phone charger
- FM/DAB+ digital radio
- Satellite navigation with live traffic
- 4x USB ports
EX5 safety equipment:
- Seven airbags (including a front central unit)
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning
- Auto high beam
- Traffic sign recognition
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Front and rear cross-traffic alert (rear with braking)
- Evasive manoeuvre assist
- Driver attention monitoring
- Adaptive cruise control
- Low-speed front and rear auto braking
- Door open warning
- Rear parking sensors
- 360-degree camera
EX5 Inspire adds:
- Larger 19-inch alloy wheels
- Panoramic sunroof
- Ventilated and massaging front seats with driver’s memory and a front passenger electric foot rest
- Electric tailgate
- Front parking sensors
- Illuminated front vanity mirrors
- 256-colour ambient lighting
- 13.4-inch head-up display
- 1,000-watt 16-speaker sound system
The Geely EX5 is now available from local Geely dealerships, with local deliveries to commence soon.
