Geely’s new electric mid-size SUV launches at a bargain price

Australian pricing has been announced for the new Geely EX5, which is now on sale. Priced from $40,490 plus on-road costs - or from $42,707.45 drive away - for the entry-level Complete, the EX5 undercuts all of its main rivals like the Leapmotor C10, Kia EV5 and Tesla Model Y.

The EX5’s pricing also undercuts smaller electric SUVs such as the Kia EV3.

12

For deliveries before April 30th, EX5 buyers can also take advantage of a bonus offer that includes 12 months of complimentary charging, a complimentary 7kW home charger (excluding installation), a 3.88 per cent comparison finance rate, an upgrade to premium paint and even three years of scheduled servicing.