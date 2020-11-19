2021 Hyundai Kona Electric pricing and features

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric is now on sale in Australia, arriving with new looks, more technology and an improved driving range of 484 kilometres from a single charge.

The line-up again features two model trim grades, opening with the $62,000 Elite and the $66,000 Highlander. Both prices exclude on-road costs.

The updated Kona Electric debuts a cleaner front-end design, along with aerodynamic tweaks and an upgraded safety suite that complements improved interior technology.

The new front grille is smoothed over and flanked by redesigned daytime running lights that sit above headlights featuring multi-faceted reflector (MFR) technology on their inner bezels.

Wheel arch cladding is now body-coloured rather than unpainted grey, while functional air intakes cut vertically into either end of the front bumper, feeding air over the front wheels to reduce turbulence.

The rear-end follows the same 'clean up' design, with more panel areas painted in the Kona’s body colour, matched to refreshed upper and lower lighting designs.

New 17-inch machined alloy wheels round out the novel styling upgrades.

Hyundai has again opted for a single 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the Australian-delivered Kona Electric, powering the same 150kW/395Nm motor that featured in the outgoing car. Overseas, a 39kWh model is available with a 300km driving range, but that variant remains unavailable to Australian buyers.

As before, power is sent to the front wheels of the compact SUV through a single-speed reduction gear transmission.

The Korean automaker claims it has increased the efficiency of the new Kona by 7.8 per cent compared to its predecessor, by fitting low rolling resistance Michelin Primacy4 tyres.

Driving range is now rated at 484km (previously 449km) when tested in accordance with the WLTP standard.

The charging port has also been moved to fit asymmetrically between the front headlights, and the charging time is claimed to take just 47 minutes when done with a 100kW DC fast charger.

A table of charging times, comparing the 2021 and 2018 Kona Electric models, is shown below.

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric DC Fast Charging (10-80%) 50kW Charger 64min 100kW Charger 47min AC Normal Charging (10-100%) 7.2kW on-board charger 9h 15min 10.5kW on-board charger 6h 50min 2018 Hyundai Kona Electric DC Fast Charging (10-80%) 50kW Charger 75min 100kW Charger 54min AC Normal Charging (10-100%) 7.2kW on-board charger 9h 35min

Changes inside the new Kona Electric bring it in line with other key models in Hyundai’s range. The old analogue instrument cluster is now a full 10.25-inch digital dash, which matches the identically sized, centrally mounted TFT LCD 'Supervision' infotainment display.

Ambient lighting comes as standard on the Highlander variant of the Kona and is said to match the car’s “lifestyle character”, while the second row of seats score a USB port to keep rear occupants supplied with power.

The rear seats in the Highlander model will also come equipped with heating elements to ensure passengers are kept warm in cold conditions.

Wireless charging now also comes as standard across the model range, as does a Harman Kardon eight-speaker premium audio system, rear view monitor (RVM), and remote start.

Broadened safety technology rounds out the gamut of upgrades, including new additions like:

Lane following assist

Blind-spot collision-avoidance assist

Rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist

Safe exit warning

Rear occupant alert

2021 Hyundai Kona Electric pricing

Hyundai Kona Electric Elite – $62,000

Hyundai Kona Electric Highlander – $68,000

Prices exclude on-road costs

