HERO: 2025 Kia EV9 GT revealed with 375kW and 'gear shifts'

It was promised way back with the regular model's global debut last year, and now it's finally been revealed at this week's LA motor show.
Snapshot
- Dual-motor setup produces 368kW and 700Nm, with a 0–100km/h claim of 4.3 seconds
- Likely equipped with a 99.8kWh battery, expected to deliver a range exceeding 500km
- Australian launch not yet confirmed, but local arm is known to be keen – to say the least
Positioned as the most powerful model in the EV9 range, the GT will feature a dual-motor electric powertrain delivering 368kW and 700Nm in its standard configuration, with a boost mode temporarily jumping torque to 800Nm for a burst of acceleration.
With all of that in play, the EV9 GT claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds, facilitated by a unique powertrain setup including advanced software for tailored performance dynamics.
And, yes: like the smaller but related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the EV9 GT will launch (literally) with fake noises and artificial gearshifts to replicate the tactile experience of traditional internal-combustion engines.
EV9 GT: The tech
As with the regular EV9, the EV9 GT is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and integrates a high-voltage 800V electrical architecture, supporting fast charging capabilities.
Specific range figures for the GT have not been disclosed, but other models on the platform offer driving ranges beyond 500km – or beyond 600km, in the new Hyundai Ioniq 9's case – depending on battery size and configuration.
Power is provided by two electric motors, the front unit producing 160kW and the rear turning out 270kW – although the combined output is listed at 'just' 374kW, which is still almost 100kW more than the 283kW offered with the existing EV9 GT-Line.
If you're any good with maths, you'll note the GT's front and rear figures match the 430kW offered by the smaller EV6 GT. Well spotted.
Kia hasn't said why the EV9 GT's combined figure has been detuned, but we'll hopefully learn more in the coming weeks. Regardless, its 4.3-second sprint time is unlikely to disappoint buyers.
Chassis tweaks for performance
For the enhanced handling buyers will expect, the EV9 GT gains an electronic limited-slip differential and electronically controlled dampers in its standard kit list, with adaptive settings tuned specifically for high-performance driving.
The braking system has also been upgraded with larger discs for improved stopping power (Kia hasn't offered exact numbers), while all-wheel drive ensures power distribution across both axles for increased traction.
Design and features
Design tweaks for the EV9 GT include distinctive front and rear bumper designs, GT-specific badging, and unique wheel designs.
Don't expect to get those cool LED arrows at the front, however, since Australia already misses out on the lighting array featured on Korean-market versions of the regular model – thanks, largely, to differing impact regulations and the related materials used to construct that panel.
Inside, the EV9 GT features seating designed for additional lateral support, exclusive trim materials, and ambient lighting configurations not found in other EV9 variants.
The infotainment system retains Kia’s widescreen display setup, combining a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a matching central touchscreen and supplementary display panel.
Standard connectivity features include over-the-air software update compatibility and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
When will the Kia EV9 GT go on sale in Australia?
Australian details for the Kia EV9 GT will be confirmed closer to its local release date, expected in 2025 – although no official timing has been offered as yet.
Pricing is likewise unclear, but with the current top-shelf GT-Line model priced from just over $120K, the GT could come in somewhere beyond $130K or even $140K – assuming Kia doesn't make any changes to its current pricing.
Do you think the EV9 GT could do good business at that price point? Tell us in the comments below!
