HERO: 2025 Kia EV9 GT revealed with 375kW and 'gear shifts'

This is the 2025 Kia EV9 GT.

It was promised way back with the regular model's global debut last year, and now it's finally been revealed at this week's LA motor show.

Snapshot Dual-motor setup produces 368kW and 700Nm, with a 0–100km/h claim of 4.3 seconds

Likely equipped with a 99.8kWh battery, expected to deliver a range exceeding 500km

Australian launch not yet confirmed, but local arm is known to be keen – to say the least

Positioned as the most powerful model in the EV9 range, the GT will feature a dual-motor electric powertrain delivering 368kW and 700Nm in its standard configuration, with a boost mode temporarily jumping torque to 800Nm for a burst of acceleration.

With all of that in play, the EV9 GT claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.3 seconds, facilitated by a unique powertrain setup including advanced software for tailored performance dynamics.

And, yes: like the smaller but related Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the EV9 GT will launch (literally) with fake noises and artificial gearshifts to replicate the tactile experience of traditional internal-combustion engines.

7

EV9 GT: The tech

As with the regular EV9, the EV9 GT is built on Kia’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and integrates a high-voltage 800V electrical architecture, supporting fast charging capabilities.

Specific range figures for the GT have not been disclosed, but other models on the platform offer driving ranges beyond 500km – or beyond 600km, in the new Hyundai Ioniq 9's case – depending on battery size and configuration.

7

Power is provided by two electric motors, the front unit producing 160kW and the rear turning out 270kW – although the combined output is listed at 'just' 374kW, which is still almost 100kW more than the 283kW offered with the existing EV9 GT-Line.

If you're any good with maths, you'll note the GT's front and rear figures match the 430kW offered by the smaller EV6 GT. Well spotted.